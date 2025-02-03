It was a black Sunday on February 2, 2025, as Asante Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley lost his life after he was stabbed

Pooley's untimely death occurred after his beloved Kotoko suffered a 1-0 loss to Nsoatreman in the Ghana Premier League

The passionate Reds supporter is survived by a wife, whom he married just six months ago

As the Ghanaian football community continues to mourn the untimely passing of Asante Kotoko superfan Nana Pooley, an emotional video from his wedding has surfaced online, deepening the sorrow surrounding his tragic death.

Pooley, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, lost his life after Kotoko’s Ghana Premier League clash against Nsoatreman on Sunday, February 2.

Nana Pooley demonstrated his love for Asante Kotoko at his wedding in the most profound way. Photo credit: @LawsonSportsGH and @AsanteKotoko_SC.

Reports indicate he was caught up in a heated altercation with opposing fans, an incident that led to his unfortunate demise, Modern Ghana reports.

Nana Pooley's wedding: A moment of joy now a source of pain

As fans, analysts, and the entire football fraternity struggle to process the news, a resurfaced video of Pooley in high spirits on his wedding day has left many even more devastated.

The footage, shared on X (formerly Twitter), captures him dressed elegantly in a white tuxedo, standing beside his radiant bride, Yaa Gifty, as they are serenaded by Porcupine Tertiary—a supporters’ wing of Kotoko comprising students from various universities.

The group seamlessly blended their morale songs into the wedding celebration, creating a uniquely Kotoko-themed atmosphere.

Overcome with joy, Pooley couldn't resist joining in, clapping enthusiastically while his wife looked on with admiration.

To further showcase his unwavering loyalty to the Porcupine Warriors, he had Kotoko’s totem— the porcupine— intricately embroidered on the back of his suit, a testament to his lifelong devotion to the club.

Fans grief Pooley's death

Since the video surfaced, emotions have run high, with many struggling to hold back their tears.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the heartfelt reactions from X:

@CelebNurse29 couldn't contain her grief:

"I can’t even control my tears. I don’t think I can ever wear that dress or wig again because it will only make me sad 😢."

@uncleOBgh simply wrote:

"So, so sad..."

@kanda_Pogba heartbreakingly conveyed:

"I want to cry 😭😭."

@OddYaw was in disbelief:

"Herh charleyy 💔."

@razzlat concluded:

"Whoever stabbed him should be dealt with severely."

Nana Pooley's final words on radio resurfaces

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that a 2-minute, 36-second video has surfaced, capturing one of Pooley’s final media appearances before his untimely death.

The footage shows him dressed in a Kotoko-branded white outfit and sporting his signature red beret while speaking at the studios of Lawson FM just a day before the tragedy.

