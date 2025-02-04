Former presidential candidate of the Progressive People Party Paa Kwesi Nduom has reacted to the passing of a Kotoko fan

The owner of Ghanaian football club Elmina Sharks has blamed the Football Association for the demise of the game

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have withdrawn from football activities as they seek for justice for Nana Pooley

Dr Paa Kwesi Nduom, a three-time Ghanaian presidential candidate for the Progressive Peoples Political Party, has called for the dissolution of the Football Association.

The politician and astute businessman believes the handlers of Ghana football are only there for their selfish interest and not the betterment of the game.

On Sunday, a football fan lost his life after a heated moment in the Ghana Premier League game between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman FC.

Paa Kwesi Nduom wants the Ghana Football Association overhauled after the passing of a Kotoko fan. Photo: Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet @ghanafaofficial.

The Ghana Football Association immediately suspended matchday 20 games in the league and charged some players and officials for their involvement in the melee.

However, Dr Nduom insists a drastic action needs to be taken, blaming the FA for the chaos in Ghana football.

"The GFA needs a serious overhaul," Dr Ndoum shared in a post on Facebook.

"A few people at the top feed on FIFA money and leave the clubs, referees and players hungry.

"What are we waiting for? More deaths, bankruptcies and Black Stars losses?" he quizzed.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service have began investigations into the unfortunate passing of the football fan.

Three persons, including the former Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah have been taken to custody for investigations.

Ghana Premier League in limbo

Following the unfortunate events of Sunday, the Ghana Premier League has been suspended with Nsoatreman FC reportedly withdrawing from the topflight league.

Accra Hearts of Oak, Medeama SC and Dreams FC have all joined Asante Kotoko for the fight against hooliganism.

The Ghana Football Association has held meetings with the various clubs in the league but a decision over the league has yet to be made public.

This current debacle arises after Accra Lions complained about officiating in the Ghanaian league a few weeks ago.

Asante Kotoko have also confirmed in a statement released on Monday they will not be involved in football activities until justice is served.

