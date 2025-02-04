Kumasi Asante Kotoko have withdrawn from all senior football activities after the passing of their fan

The fan, known to many as Nana Pooley, lost his life during the game between the Porcupine Warriors and Nsoatreman FC

The Kumasi-based giants are collaborating with the Ghana Police Service in search of justice for Nana Pooley

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have suspended all football activities of the first team following the passing away of the club's staunch supporter, Nana Pooley.

Pooley lost his life following a heated moment between fans of Asante Kotoko and Nsotreman FC in the Ghana Premier League matchday 19 encounter.

The Ghana Police Servive has opened investigations into the death of the supporter, who was reportedly attacked by another fan after the owner of Nsoatreman had incited his supporters against Nana Pooley.

In a statement released by the Kumasi-based club, Kotoko have agreed to corporate with Police in the investigation while also suspending all football activities.

"Asante Kotoko wishes to state that all footballing activities of the senior team are on hold until further notice. Our stance remain the same, we will not resume football activities until justice is served, and concrete steps are taken to prevent such barbaric acts from ever happening again," the club posted.

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare visited the club on Tuesday as investigations intensify over loss of a fan from football.

Meanwhile, three persons including former Member of Parliament for Sunyani West, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah have been arrested by the Bono Regional Police.

Ghanaian clubs unite against Hooliganism

Following the unfortunate demise of the the Kotoko fan, several of the top division clubs have joined calls for the end to hooliganism. Ghanaian giants Hearts of Oak showed solidarity with their rivals posting a message of support for the Porcupine Warriors.

Other clubs including Bechem United, Medeama SC and Dreams have all posted messages declaring their stance against the barbaric acts of violence.

Meanwhile, Nsoatreman FC have reportedly withdrawn from the Ghana Premier League.

The FA Cup winners have come under intense pressure for failing to control their fans over the unfortunate events of Sunday.

Nana Pooley mother cries for justice

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the mother of popular Asante Kotoko fan who passed away on Sunday after the game against Nsoatreman FC has been left inconsolable following the news of her son's demise.

Francis Yaw Frimpong, popularly known as Nana Pooley, sadly passed away after allegedly being attacked by fans of Nsoatreman.

The Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons in connection to the fan's unfortunate passing.

