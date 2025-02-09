Black Stars players Antoine Semenyo and Tariq Lamptey helped their clubs progress in the English FA Cup

Semenyo, who plays for AFC Bournemouth, scored the opener as the Cherries defeated Everton at Goodison Park

Lamptey returned to Stamford Bridge to face his former club with Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday

Ghanaian duo Antoine Semenyo and Tariq Lamptey were named Man of the Match in their games in the English FA Cup on Saturday, February 8, 2025.

Semenyo scored to help AFC Bournemouth advance with Lamptey also starring for Brighton and Hove Albion against his former club.

The striker opened the scoring for the Cherries in the first half from the spot before delivering a goal-line clearance to earn his side a 2-0 victory.

Antoine Semenyo and Tariq Lamptey helped Bournemouth and Brighton to FA Cup wins over Everton and Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Lamptey was all over the place at Stamford Bridge, helping his team in attack and also defending resolutely.

In photos shared on social media, the two Black Stars players were spotted with their Player of the Match awards.

It was a good weekend for both as their club reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion will find out their opponents for the next stage during the week.

Semenyo, who has scored twice in the Cup competition, has raised interest from the top clubs in England, including Liverpool and Arsenal.

Lamptey was reportedly on the verge of joining Ajax in the winter transfer window with six months remaining on his current deal.

Both players are expected to return to the Black Stars squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar in March.

Lamptey reacts after victory

The 24-year-old Ghana international played a pivotal role in the victory, making an important block to deny the Blues.

Lamptey said after the game:

“It’s a great win, big performance from the boys. The crowd is buzzing, so we're happy.

On bouncing back from the early own-goal, he said: “These things happen in football, so it's good that everyone rallied round and showed the fighting spirit. We showed we are all together and worked hard to turn it around.

“Fantastic goal. We know what qualities he has and he is a great person as well. We are really happy to have him.”

Semenyo scores in FA Cup win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo inspired AFC Bournemouth into the fifth round of the English FA Cup after scoring in the victory over Everton.

The Black Stars forward opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Semenyo, a key figure for Andoni Iraola's men, also produced a goal-line clearance late in the game to deny the hosts.

