Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo inspired AFC Bournemouth into the fifth round of the English FA Cup after scoring in the victory over Everton.

The Black Stars forward opened the scoring for the Cherries in the 2-0 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon.

Antoine Semenyo scores as AFC Bournemouth reach FA Cup fifth round with victory over Everton. Photo: Chris Brunskill.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo, a key figure for Andoni Iraola's men, also produced a goal-line clearance late in the game to deny the hosts.

In a video shared on social media, Semenyo converted from the spot with a powerful drive to beat Jordan Pickford.

Just before the stroke of half time, Daniel Jebbison doubled the lead for the visitors.

Everton produced a strong second half display, creating several chances, and were also denied by the post.

Semenyo almost added to his tally after connecting to a Justin Kluivert pass but Pickford was equal to the task.

Bournemouth will find out their opponents for the fifth round of the competition in a draw next week.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian has now scored nine goals across all competitions for Bournemouth this season, including two in the FA Cup, per Transfermarkt.

The English-born forward has been in top form this season, attracting interest from several clubs including Liverpool and Arsenal.

Semenyo names football idols

The Ghanaian forward disclosed that he grew up watch Arsenal great Thierry Henry and former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba.

He said, as quoted by My Joy Online:

“It was actually one of the assistant coaches at the time at Bristol that suggested I should be watching a lot of clips from my idols. He suggested Embolo from Monaco. He felt like my play style is very similar.

“I watched him, Henry and Drogba for inspiration; movement, working on heading, just footwork, just those sort of things. I used my time watching them. I was out for three-four months. It was a lot of watching. I use the time wisely to watch them and included them to my game.”

Semenyo scores in Bournemouth win

Source: YEN.com.gh