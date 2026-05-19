Brazil has announced their 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico

Manager Carlo Ancelotti included stars like Neymar, Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, but Chelsea forward João Pedro was a surprise omission

Several other big names also missed out as Brazil aim to secure a record-extending sixth World Cup title

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Brazil has unveiled its 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, and as expected, the announcement brought a mix of celebration, relief and disappointment across the football world.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti delivered a list that largely followed form, with Neymar Jr included as expected – a decision that sparked a huge reaction, including public celebration from former Real Madrid captain Marcelo.

Joao Pedro headlines a list of eight big names missing from Brazil's 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photos by Buda Mendes and Rob Newell – CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Key names such as Vinícius Júnior, Raphinha, Casemiro and Alisson Becker all secured their places in the travelling party.

There was also space for teenage sensation Endrick, who earns a recall after rediscovering his form during a loan spell at Olympique Lyonnais.

Elsewhere, rising winger Rayan earned a call-up following an impressive spell at AFC Bournemouth, while Igor Thiago also made the cut after a strong season with Brentford.

Below is the full list, as shared on X:

But while the selected group gears up for North America, several high-profile names were left stunned by omission.

Joao Pedro among 8 big names dropped

Leading the list of absentees is João Pedro, who has registered 29 goal contributions in 49 appearances across all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

Despite a strong campaign at the club level and interest from Barcelona, the Chelsea forward was not included.

In an emotional reaction, he wrote, as quoted by GiveMeSport:

“I tried to give my best at all times. Unfortunately, it wasn’t possible to fulfill this dream of representing my country in a World Cup, but I remain calm and focused, as I always try to be.

“Joys and frustrations are part of football. From now on, I wish good luck to everyone who is there, and I will be just another fan cheering for them to bring the sixth title home”.

His Chelsea teammate Estêvão Willian also missed out, largely due to fitness concerns, while midfielder Andrey Santos was another surprise omission.

Joao Pedro and Estevao Willian's dreams of representing Brazil at the World Cup hit a snag after Carlo Ancelotti dropped them from his list. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

Former Manchester United winger Antony failed to earn a recall despite improved form at Real Betis, while Richarlison was also left out.

Defensive stalwart Éder Militão misses the tournament due to injury concerns, while Savinho was not selected.

Veteran defender Thiago Silva, who watched Chelsea suffer a humiliating defeat against Nottingham Forest earlier this month, also fell short in his bid to become one of the oldest players at the World Cup.

Can Brazil win another World Cup?

Brazil head into the tournament drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

On paper, they are expected to progress, but as always with the Seleção, expectation and pressure travel together.

For Ancelotti’s side, the mission in North America is simple: restore Brazil’s dominance on the world stage.

The Italian tactician would hope to guide Brazil to a record-extending sixth trophy.

Modric headlines Croatia's 2026 WC squad

In a World Cup-related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Luka Modrić leads Croatia’s squad for the 2026 World Cup after coach Zlatko Dalić named his final list for the tournament.

The veteran midfielder remains central to Croatia’s plans after inspiring their famous win over Brazil in the 2022 quarter-finals.

Source: YEN.com.gh