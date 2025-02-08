Legendary Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari has accused the FA for the captaincy crisis in the Black Stars

The former African champions failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after bottom of their qualifying group

The four-time African champions will now switch their attention to the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in March

Former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has blamed the Ghana Football Association for the country's failure to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The AFCON qualifying journey was marred with several controversies, including the leadership of the team.

Coach Otto Addo handed Mohammed Kudus the captaincy during the absence of Thomas Partey for the games against Sudan.

A decision that ultimately backfired as the Black Stars drew and lost in two games against the North Africans.

The German-trained coach reversed his captaincy choice, deciding to hand the armband to Jordan Ayew in the final round of matches against Angola and Niger.

Unfortunately, for the Black Stars, after six games they failed to secure a place at the tournament in Morocco.

"It was handled horribly. It is the FA. They cannot control themselves, that is why that happened. Usually, the armband is handed to the most experienced player," Muntari told 3 Sports.

Meanwhile, the main captain of the team, Andre Ayew is reportedly set to make a return to the Black Stars after over a year of absence.

The Black Stars face Chad and Madagascar in March, when the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers resume.

Muntari opens up in life after football

Muntari enjoyed an illustrious career, playing for some of the best clubs in the world, including Inter Milan and AC Milan.

The former Ghana international won several trophies, including the UEFA Champions League and the English FA Cup.

However, Muntari maintains staying away from the game has been difficult for him.

“It is not difficult [ staying away from football]. During my playing time, I never allowed the fame to get into my head. For me, I didn't like the limelight. It was just football and home," he told 3 Sports.

Muntari retired from the sport in 2022 after returning home to play for Ghanaian giants Accra Hearts of Oak.

Muntari names his favourite strikers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Black Stars midfielder Sulley Muntari has named his best strikers of all time.

The 40-year-old played with some of the best forwards for club and country in his illustrious career.

Muntari won the English FA Cup playing alongside Nigerian legend Nwankwo Kanu at Portsmouth before moving to Italy to win the Serie A with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

