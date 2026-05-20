Pep Guardiola has finally reacted after Manchester City surrendered the Premier League title to Arsenal following a dramatic end to the season

City dropped decisive points against Bournemouth, a result that allowed the Gunners to clinch the crown with one fixture still remaining

The setback also marks the first time in Guardiola’s managerial career that he has gone two straight seasons without winning a league title

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Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken for the first time after Arsenal officially won the 2025/26 Premier League title.

City needed a victory against AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday, May 19, to keep the title race alive heading into the final weekend of the season.

Instead, a frustrating 1-1 away draw at the Vitality Stadium confirmed Arsenal as champions of England for the first time in 22 years.

Pep Guardiola reacts as Arsenal clinch the 2025/26 Premier League title after Manchester City's draw with AFC Bournemouth on May 19, 2026. Photos by Eddie Keogh and Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal crowned champions after Man City's draw

Eli Junior Kroupi surprised Guardiola’s side with a brilliant first-half strike before Erling Haaland rescued a late equaliser, but the goal ultimately changed nothing.

According to CBS Sports, the result left City four points behind Arsenal with only one match remaining, ending their hopes of reclaiming the crown.

Watch Kroupi's goal, as shared on X:

After the final whistle, Guardiola reflected on a turbulent campaign filled with injuries and difficult moments while admitting his side had learnt valuable lessons along the way.

He said, as cited by Zamin:

"Since January, we have played really well. There were many injuries and situations beyond our control. We learned a lot this season. We understood that to win, you need to accumulate a lot of points and create dominance."

Despite surrendering the title, the Spaniard praised the mentality shown by his players throughout the season.

"We went through many difficult moments and never gave up once. That is why we are here now," he added.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola congratulates Arsenal and Mikel Arteta after missing out on the 2025/2026 Premier League title. Photo by Carl Recine.

Source: Getty Images

Pep Guardiola congratulates Arteta and Arsenal

Guardiola also took time to applaud Arsenal and his former assistant Mikel Arteta for delivering a title-winning campaign.

He said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"I congratulate Arsenal on the title. They showed performances truly worthy of a champion. Arteta deserves this," said the Spanish manager.

Arteta, once Guardiola’s trusted assistant at Manchester City, has now guided Arsenal back to the summit of English football for the first time since Arsène Wenger’s famous 'Invincibles' side lifted the trophy in 2004.

For much of the campaign, the North London club set the pace.

Although City managed to erase a nine-point gap at one stage and briefly climbed level on points after defeating Arsenal in April, momentum swung again following their dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton.

That stumble reopened the door for the Gunners, who responded with composure and consistency during the closing weeks of the season.

Missing out on the league means Guardiola has now failed to win the domestic title in consecutive seasons for the first time in his managerial career after Liverpool edged both City and Arsenal last year.

Even so, the campaign has still produced silverware.

Man City defeated Arsenal to win the Carabao Cup in March before Antoine Semenyo’s memorable winner against Chelsea secured FA Cup glory earlier this month.

Uncertainty still surrounds Guardiola’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium amid reports linking him with a possible departure, although the club have yet to confirm any decision.

Enzo Maresca to replace Guardiola at City?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Manchester City had already begun exploring managerial options amid uncertainty surrounding Pep Guardiola’s future.

The Premier League giants are believed to have reached an agreement in principle with former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as a potential successor.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh