Rent Control Department freezes accommodation fees for private student hostels ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year

The directive responds to public concerns over rising hostel fees impacting students and families

Stakeholder engagement meeting scheduled to discuss fair and sustainable hostel pricing measures

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The Rent Control Department has directed all private student hostel operators to suspend any planned increases in accommodation fees ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.

The directive will freeze private hostel fees that serve students.

The Rent Control Department directs all private student hostel operators to suspend any planned increases in accommodation fees. Credit: University of Ghana/Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

3News reported that this move comes in response to growing public concern over the persistent and steep hikes in student hostel accommodation fees, which the department described as an urgent matter due to the economic burden placed on students, parents, and guardians.

Beyond the freeze, the Rent Commissioner has invited all relevant stakeholders, including private hostel owners, facility managers, operators, student representative bodies, and tertiary institution authorities, to a stakeholder engagement meeting to collectively deliberate on sustainable, fair, and lawful measures regarding hostel pricing and standards.

The full statement read:

"The Office of the Rent Commissioner and the Rent Control Department have, in recent times, taken note of the increasing concerns regarding the continuous hikes in hostel accommodation fees across private hostels within and around Tertiary Institutions in the country.

These persistent increments have become a matter of urgent public concern due to the economic burden placed on students, parents, and guardians. The situation, if not properly regulated and managed, may adversely affect access to accommodation and the general welfare of students pursuing higher education.

In view of the above, the Office of the Rent Commissioner, together with the Rent Control Department, hereby directs all private hostel owners, facility managers, operators, and stake- holders within the student accommodation sector to place a TEMPORAL HOLD on all or any intended or proposed increment in hostel accommodation fees for 2026/2027 academic year until further notice.

Furthermore, all private hostel facility owners, managers, operators, student representative bodies, Tertiary Institution authorities and relevant stakeholders are hereby invited to a stakeholder engagement meeting to discuss the current development within the student accommodation sector and to collectively deliberate on sustainable, fair and lawful measures regarding hostel pricing and standards."

Source: YEN.com.gh