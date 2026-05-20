Arsenal have been crowned 2025/26 Premier League champions, ending a 22-year wait for English top-flight glory after a memorable campaign

The title was confirmed when Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bournemouth, leaving them no chance of catching the Gunners

Although the trophy is already secured, Arsenal will have to wait before formally lifting the Premier League title in front of their fans

Arsenal’s long-awaited Premier League triumph was confirmed on Tuesday, May 19, after Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Bournemouth.

The result left City four points behind with just one game left, making it mathematically impossible to catch Mikel Arteta’s side and sealing the Gunners’ first league title in 22 years.

Eli Junior Kroupi's 38th-minute goal hands Arsenal the 2025/26 Premier League trophy, ending Manchester City's faint hopes. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Bournemouth helps Arsenal pip City to EPL title

Arsenal had already done their job a day earlier, edging Burnley 1-0 in a tense and controversial encounter. That result set the stage for Bournemouth to complete the final piece of the puzzle.

Eli Junior Kroupi, surprisingly left out of France’s 2026 World Cup squad, struck first to put Bournemouth in control before Erling Haaland restored parity late on.

Despite City’s pressure, the Cherries held firm to secure a result that handed Arsenal the crown.

Celebrations erupted across London soon after the final whistle, with fans flooding the streets and social media turning into a sea of red and white.

Even those at Arsenal’s Sobha Realty Training Centre were seen reacting with visible joy.

Watch the celebrations, as shared on X:

The triumph marks the end of a painful cycle for the Gunners, who had finished runners-up in each of the last three seasons, including a narrow two-point defeat to City in 2023/24.

Why Arsenal can't lift EPL trophy yet

Despite officially becoming champions, Arsenal will not immediately receive the trophy.

Premier League rules state that the trophy is normally presented at a team’s final home match if the title is secured beforehand.

Arsenal are champions of the 2025/26 Premier League season. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane and Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

However, Arteta’s side already played their last home fixture against Burnley on May 18.

As a result, the formal presentation will now take place after their final game of the season away to Crystal Palace on Sunday, May 24.

That fixture is expected to carry emotional weight, with Palace set to form a guard of honour as the newly crowned champions walk out at Selhurst Park.

Until then, Arsenal remain champions in name but not yet in silverware - at least for a few more days.

Can Arsenal win the historic double?

There is little time for celebrations to fully settle, with Arsenal now preparing for a huge Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest on May 30.

A win there would complete a historic double and elevate this season into one of the greatest in the club’s modern era.

For now, though, Arsenal supporters can finally say it: the Premier League title is theirs again – even if the trophy is still waiting to be lifted.

Arsenal's Premier League windfall disclosed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal’s Premier League title win also comes with a major financial reward, underlining the scale of their achievement this season.

The champions are expected to earn a guaranteed £96.9 million payment, which is part of the revenue shared equally among all 20 Premier League clubs.

Source: YEN.com.gh