Vinicius Junior had the last laugh as his side came away with a 3-2 comeback win against Manchester City at the Etihad

Man City fans displayed a banner showing Rodri with the Ballon d'Or before their Champions League game against Real Madrid

The banner was in response to Vini Jr and Los Blancos' behaviour when Rodri won the 2024 Balon D’or

Vinicius Junior delivered the perfect response to taunts from Manchester City fans as Real Madrid staged a stunning 3-2 comeback in their Champions League play-off first leg.

The 24-year-old drew media attention ahead of the match due to the controversy surrounding his Ballon d’Or loss in October 2024.

The Brazilian was widely expected to win, but the award ultimately went to Rodri, prompting Real Madrid to boycott the ceremony in protest.

Ahead of the match, City fans unfurled a banner mocking the Brazilian over his Ballon d’Or loss to Rodri, with even the Spanish midfielder caught filming it from the stands.

Ultimately, Vini Jr had the last laugh as Real Madrid struck twice late on to secure a one-goal advantage heading into next Wednesday’s second leg.

Throughout the match, City fans taunted the forward with chants of “Where’s your Ballon d’Or?” in an attempt to rattle him.

Vinicius aims swipe at Man City fans

In response, footage surfaced of the Brazilian confidently pointing to the Champions League emblem on his sleeve—marked with the number 15 to signify Madrid’s record titles—before he later addressed the banner directly.

What Vinicius and Ancelotti said about banner

After the match, Vini Jr admitted the banner only fueled his motivation:

“I saw the banner from Man City fans… and it motivated me even more, he said via Madrid Xtra.Whenever rival fans do things, it gives me more strength to play a great game.”

Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti echoed the sentiment, suggesting the taunts may have pushed his star forward to an even higher level.

The Italian gaffer said:

“Rodri Ballon d'Or banner? I don't know if Vinicius saw the banner during the game, but if he did, it was a great motivation for him. He's always been very dangerous, all four of them."

Man City fans blast Rico Lewis after Madrid defeat

