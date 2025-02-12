Sergio Aguero is at risk of facing huge consequences over his extreme bet on Manchester City's Champions League game against Real Madrid

The Man City legend placed a whopping $10,000 on his former club ahead of the first-leg showdown at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night

He also pledged to put an important aspect of his private part on the line if the Citizens lost the tie

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero may have put more on the line than just money after making a daring bet ahead of his former club’s UEFA Champions League first-leg clash with Real Madrid at the Etihad.

The retired forward, brimming with confidence, backed Pep Guardiola’s side to triumph over the Spanish giants.

Aguero's bold prediction and bet backfires

Before kickoff, Aguero took to social media to share his wager, predicting that at least two goals would be scored in the opening half.

However, he didn’t stop there.

The 36-year-old went to extreme lengths to express his faith in City’s superiority, making a shocking declaration on the Som I Serem FCB Podcast:

“Real Madrid cannot beat Man City. If they beat City, I will cut off my testicles," per the Sun.

As fate would have it, the English champions failed to justify Aguero’s unwavering belief.

Despite taking the lead twice, Madrid staged a dramatic comeback to grab a 3-2 victory in an electrifying contest on Tuesday night.

To make matters worse for Aguero, his initial bet also went awry.

Erling Haaland’s early strike remained the only goal of the first half, meaning his prediction of two first-half goals fell short—costing him a staggering $10,000, per talkSPORT.

Hoping for redemption in the second period, the ex-Argentina international could only watch in dismay as Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz, and Jude Bellingham turned the match in Madrid’s favour, securing a historic win at the Etihad.

While it remains uncertain whether Aguero will follow through on his extreme pledge, the tie itself is far from over.

With both teams still in contention, the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu promises another thrilling encounter as they battle for a place in the next round of the competition.

