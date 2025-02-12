Real Madrid clawed back on two occasions to stage yet another stunning comeback in the Champions League

Two late strikes from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham ensured Madrid secured a 3-2 advantage ahead of the second leg

While the Champions League holders celebrated their first-ever win at the Etihad, they will be wary ahead of next week's encounter

Carlo Ancelotti has pinpointed two players his Real Madrid side will need to count on as they prepare for a crucial UEFA Champions League second-leg showdown against Manchester City next week Wednesday.

Ancelotti's Madrid edged a dramatic first-leg encounter, twice coming from behind before sealing a 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Carlo Ancelotti orchestrated Real Madrid's first win at the Etihad against Manchester City in a thrilling 3-2 victory. Photo by Molly Darlington.

According to the BBC, Erling Haaland’s brace seemed to put City in control, but Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz, and Jude Bellingham turned the tide in Los Blancos' favour, handing the Spanish giants their first-ever win at City's fortress.

Ancelotti names 2 players Madrid will need

With the defending champions taking a slender advantage into next Wednesday's return fixture at the Santiago Bernabéu, Ancelotti has underlined the importance of having a fully fit squad for the decider.

The veteran tactician, who orchestrated the Etihad triumph with a makeshift defence, emphasised the need for Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba in Madrid’s quest to finish the job.

“Toni Rüdiger and David Alaba should be back available for the second leg,” Ancelotti revealed via The Athletic’s Mario Cortegana.

Doubling down on their significance, he added, "We need them.”

Despite their setback at home, Pep Guardiola’s side will be desperate to overturn the first-leg defeat and keep their Champions League hopes alive.

However, Los Blancos, serial winners on European nights, have built their legacy on thriving under pressure.

With the Bernabéu set to be a cauldron of intensity, Ancelotti’s men will look to capitalise on their advantage and secure passage to the next round.

Man City fans blast Rico Lewis after Madrid defeat

