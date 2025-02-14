Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly swarmed by Al-Ahli players in the dressing room after their 3-2 loss to Al-Nassr, with up to five of them hoping to secure his shirt.

The Portuguese icon played a key role as Al-Nassr battled to a crucial away win, closing the gap to league leaders Al-Ittihad to just five points.

Despite being past his 40th birthday, Ronaldo remains a key figure for Al-Nassr, with manager Stefano Pioli continuing to trust him in the starting lineup.

Beyond his talent on the pitch, his global appeal makes him one of the most in-demand footballers in the world.

According to reports from Sportskeeda, five Al-Ahli players entered the Al-Nassr dressing room after the match to meet Ronaldo.

While all were eager to get his shirt, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie was ultimately chosen as the recipient.

Ronaldo didn’t have his best performance in the match, lasting just 76 minutes and managing only one shot before being substituted for Mohammed Al-Fatil.

However, he remains the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League, netting 16 goals in 19 appearances this season.

The veteran forward continues his quest for a major trophy with Al-Nassr, aiming to secure his first piece of silverware since moving to Saudi Arabia in January 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo struggles as Al-Nassr defeat rivals Al-Ahli

Ronaldo had a quiet game as Al-Nassr secured a 3-2 away win over Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League, closing the gap to leaders Al-Ittihad to five points.

Jhon Duran opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, but Al-Nassr lost Otavio and Sultan Al-Ghanam to injuries. Reduced to 10 men after Mohamed Simakan’s red card, they saw Al-Ahli equalize through Ivan Toney.

Ayman Yahya and Duran struck in quick succession to make it 3-1 before Sumayhan Al-Nabit’s late consolation.

With just one shot in the game, Ronaldo was subbed off after 76 minutes. The win extended Al-Nassr’s streak to six and kept them third in the standings.

