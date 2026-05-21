Ghana has reportedly submitted its provisional squad to FIFA as preparations for the 2026 World Cup gather momentum

Although the list is yet to be officially confirmed, reports suggest that Andre Ayew and another key player are set to miss out on the competition

Meanwhile, injured attacker Mohammed Kudus has reportedly been included in the provisional squad despite concerns over his fitness

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Ghana has taken a major step towards the 2026 World Cup after submitting its provisional squad list to FIFA, according to reports.

Sources close to the senior men's national team claim 53 players have been named in the long list, which will serve as the pool for final selection ahead of the June deadline.

Ghana's final 26-man list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be unveiled by June 2, 2026. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

The four-time African champions are expected to trim this down to 26 players for the global showpiece.

Early reports also suggest notable omissions, alongside encouraging news surrounding key figures such as Mohammed Kudus.

Carlos Queiroz reportedly snubs Ayew and Salisu

Ghanaian journalist Bismark Owusu Bempah, popularly known as Ayala, reports on X that veteran forward Andre Ayew and defender Mohammed Salisu were left out of the provisional list entirely.

Their absence effectively ends any hopes of featuring at the World Cup.

For Salisu, the decision appears linked to injury concerns. A season-ending setback suffered in January halted his progress, and despite returning to light training, it came too late to influence selection.

Ayew’s omission, however, has raised eyebrows across the football community. Several high-profile voices, including Dr Lawrence Tetteh, outspoken sports broadcaster Countryman Songo, and Sports Minister Kofi Iddie Adams, had publicly called for his inclusion.

Still, recent form did little to strengthen his case. The experienced forward has managed just one goal in 17 appearances, according to Transfermarkt, and has not featured regularly for the national team since March 2023.

Mohammed Kudus is included in Ghana's provisional list for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to reports. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X and David Ramos - FIFA/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Is Kudus in Ghana's World Cup list?

In more positive news, Mohammed Kudus is understood to have been included in the provisional squad, keeping alive his chances of playing at a second consecutive World Cup.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined since picking up an injury on January 4 against Sunderland.

Although initial expectations pointed to a return after the March international break, complications slowed his recovery.

There were even reports in England suggesting possible surgery that could have ruled him out completely.

However, journalist @Iamamanoa cryptically indicated that Kudus has avoided an operation and is currently progressing well in rehabilitation.

Below is her post, as shared on X:

Under FIFA regulations, only players named in the expanded provisional pool can be considered for the final 26-man squad, which must be submitted by June 1 and published a day later.

Ghana will also use upcoming friendlies, including a clash with Mexico on May 23 (Ghana time), to assess fringe players as competition for places intensifies ahead of the World Cup.

Carlos Queiroz warns Semenyo and others

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz has stressed that discipline and teamwork will be the key criteria for selection into his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

The Portuguese tactician has made it clear that even in-form players like Antoine Semenyo and experienced figures such as Jordan Ayew will only be considered if they align with his tactical and collective philosophy.

Source: YEN.com.gh