Thibaut Courtois has delivered a firm message to his teammates following Real Madrid’s dramatic comeback victory over Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off.

The clash at the Etihad Stadium saw Erling Haaland twice put the hosts ahead, his second coming from the penalty spot after recess.

Real Madrid recorded a sensational come-from-behind victory against Manchester City in the first leg of their play-off tie. Photo by Diego Souto.

The Norwegian’s strike looked set to decide the contest after Kylian Mbappe had earlier equalised with an unconvincing volley.

However, City’s collapse in the final moments turned the tide in Madrid’s favour, as noted by Sky Sports.

Brahim Diaz punished his former club with a sharp finish on the rebound before Jude Bellingham put the tie beyond doubt.

Vinicius Junior capitalised on a mistake from Rico Lewis, lifting the ball over Ederson, allowing Bellingham to finish with composure and seal an unforgettable win for Los Blancos.

Reflecting on the contest, Courtois acknowledged City's quality but emphasised Madrid’s tactical shift after halftime.

“They're very strong with the ball and we had to press effectively. We did that better in the second half and the game changed.”

Despite the victory, the Belgian shot-stopper was quick to caution against complacency ahead of next week’s return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

"We have to keep this up if we want to win next week because it'll be a tough game. We can't afford to think we're in the next round already," he said, as quoted by club's website.

With their Champions League campaign hanging in the balance, Pep Guardiola’s men will be determined to overturn the first-leg setback and keep their European hopes alive.

Yet, history favours Madrid. The 15-time champions have made a habit of thriving under pressure, and with their fortress set to roar them on, Carlo Ancelotti’s side will look to finish the job and book a place in the next round.

