David Oduro made his debut appearance for Barcelona Under 19 in the UEFA Youth League against Dinamo Zagreb

The left-back became the first player to be transferred directly from the Ghana Premier League to Barcelona after his transfer from Accra Lions

Oduro's Barcelona mustered a 5-4 win on post-match penalty shootouts after an enthralling 2-2 draw in regulation time

David Oduro took another step forward in his development, featuring for FC Barcelona’s U19 side in their UEFA Youth League playoff victory over Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old full-back, who joined the La Masia setup from Accra Lions last summer, relished his first taste of European competition under the guidance of Juliano Belletti, a 2006 UEFA Champions League winner with the Catalan giants.

David Oduro put in a decent shift as Barcelona's under-19 side booked a spot in the next stage of the UEFA Youth League. Photo credit: @FCBmasia/X.

David Oduro makes UEFA Youth League debut

Operating from his preferred left-back position, Oduro left a strong impression despite being substituted at halftime.

His influence was evident in Barcelona’s opening goal after the Croatian outfit had struck first.

David Oduro's performance under the scope

Delivering a precise corner, his cross caused problems for Dinamo’s defence, leading to a loose clearance that fell to Hugo Alba, who pounced with a ferocious left-footed strike to level the score.

Although his time on the pitch was limited to just 45 minutes, the 18-year-old delivered an impressive debut performance.

He completed 25 of his 26 passes, won two ground duels, provided two key passes, registered an interception and a clearance, and earned a foul, as noted by Owuraku Ampofo on X.

How Barcelona staged a comeback to seal UEFA Youth League qualification

After Barca equalised in the ninth minute, the visitors quickly regained the advantage through Leon Jakirovic, only for Junyent to restore parity just before the break.

Oduro's Barcelona secures With neither side able to find a winner in regulation time, the contest was decided from the penalty spot, where Barcelona held their nerve to triumph 5-4.

The victory propels the Juvenil A squad into the round of 16, extending their ambitions in Europe's premier youth competition.

Ghanaians cry out for lack of game time for Oduro and Aziz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the future of Ghanaian prospects Abdul Aziz Issah and David Oduro at Barcelona B remains uncertain amid growing concerns over their limited game time this season.

The duo, highly rated for their talent, made the move to Spain with high expectations.

However, their struggle for minutes has sparked doubts about their development and integration into the squad.

