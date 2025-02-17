Black Stars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has opened up after netting first EPL goal in two years

The Southampton FC star netted the consolation in the Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth

Sulemana, who has struggled with injuries since moving to England, seems to have rediscovered his old form

Ghanaian forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has disclosed his desire to add more goals to his tally this season after netting his maiden of the campaign in the Premier League.

The Ghana international scored the consolation for Southampton in the 3-1 defeat to AFC Bournemouth last Saturday.

Despite the Saints' struggles this season, Sulemana has burst into life under new manager Ivan Juric, starring in the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Kamaldeen Sulemana wants more EPL goals after netting first of the season. Photo: Matt Watson/ Steve Bardens.

Source: Getty Images

After scoring in the game against the Cherries, the former Stade Rennais winger shared his ambitions of netting more goals.

He told Southampton's media:

"This is my first Premier League goal in two years. I'm glad that the goal came and hopefully I can add more to the team. The coach has given me confidence, not just the coach but the players who trust in me and try to find me when they come on the pitch.

"I think I try to live up to their expectations and try to do my best for the team because when they rely on you in a certain moment, you've got to come up and show that you can handle whatever you're supposed to do for the team."

Sulemana has made 13 appearances in the English Premier League this season.

Juric confident in Sulemana's abilities

Southampton manager Ivan Juric believes the Ghana international can do more for the club following his outstanding display against Bournemouth.

Under Juric, Sulemana has made three goals contribution, with two in the FA Cup against Swansea City in the third round.

He said: “He’s a great guy, great quality. I think he can do really well. Today he scored a great goal, he was dangerous all the match and I’m very happy with him.”

Southampton will next face Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League.

Sulemana scores first EPL goal

Source: YEN.com.gh