Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has addressed the possibility of leading La Albiceleste to back-to-back FIFA World Cup triumphs

His side heads into the 2026 tournament as the world's top-ranked nation, carrying the momentum of a six-match winning streak

Argentina will begin their title defence on June 17 when they face Algeria in their Group J opener in Kansas City

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Lionel Scaloni has delivered an honest assessment of Argentina's chances of retaining the FIFA World Cup.

The reigning champions arrive in North America carrying the tag of favourites. They are the world's top-ranked side, boast a squad packed with quality and enter the tournament on the back of a six-match winning streak.

Yet, despite the optimism surrounding La Albiceleste, Scaloni insists reputation alone guarantees nothing once the first whistle blows.

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni gives an honest verdict on his side's chances of winning back-to-back World Cups. Photo by Julian Finney.

Source: Getty Images

Scaloni gives verdict about Argentina winning World Cup again

Argentina head into the 2026 World Cup with momentum firmly on their side.

The South Americans have rediscovered the ruthless edge that carried them to glory in Qatar four years ago, while the return of captain Lionel Messi has further fuelled belief among supporters dreaming of another unforgettable run.

Still, Scaloni is refusing to get carried away.

The Argentine coach stressed that every World Cup writes its own story and that previous achievements offer no assurances in a competition decided by fine margins. He said, as quoted by Albiceleste Talk on X:

"It's very difficult to say that we will win the World Cup again, because it's very difficult, but what I can assure you is that these players will leave their lives on the pitch."

However, he made it clear that surrendering the trophy without a fight is not an option.

"We will do everything until the end."

Those words perfectly capture the mentality that has transformed Argentina into one of the most feared teams in international football.

Argentina are on a six-match winning streak heading into the 2026 World Cup after beating Iceland 3-0 in their final warm-up game. Photo by Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

World Cup history beckons as Argentina chase record

If Messi and company lift the trophy at MetLife Stadium on July 19, they will etch their names into football folklore.

Argentina would become the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to successfully defend the World Cup title.

Only one other team has managed the feat. Italy, under the guidance of Vittorio Pozzo, won consecutive tournaments in 1934 and 1938.

More recently, Didier Deschamps came agonisingly close to joining that exclusive club after leading France to the 2018 crown.

However, Les Bleus fell short when Scaloni's men prevailed in a dramatic penalty shootout in the 2022 final.

According to FIFA, Argentina's latest quest begins on June 17 against Algeria in Kansas City.

They will then take on Austria, who emphatically defeated Ghana 5-1 in March, before concluding the group phase against tournament debutants Jordan on June 28.

Whether La Albiceleste can conquer the world once more remains uncertain. What is beyond doubt, however, is that under Scaloni's leadership, Argentina possess the belief, resilience and quality to challenge for football's biggest prize again.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has released its first major predictions for the 2026 World Cup.

According to the projections, Argentina are not expected to defend their title, with Spain tipped as the favourites to win the tournament in July.

Source: YEN.com.gh