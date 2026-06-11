Haiti have been forced to alter their World Cup kit after FIFA ruled part of the design breached tournament regulations

The disputed artwork depicted the Battle of Vertières, a historic event linked to Haiti’s independence in 1803

Kit manufacturer Saeta said the design was intended as a tribute to Haitian pride and resilience rather than a political statement

One of the nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been forced to alter its kit just days before beginning its campaign after FIFA ruled that part of the design breached tournament regulations.

The 23rd edition of the World Cup gets underway on Thursday, June 11, with co-hosts Mexico facing South Africa at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

World Cup country's jersey banned by FIFA days before first game

Source: Getty Images

Just hours later, South Korea will take on Czechia in Guadalajara, while fellow hosts Canada face Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto on Friday, June 12.

In the early hours of Saturday, June 13, the United States will launch their campaign against Paraguay in Los Angeles. Qatar will then face Switzerland before five-time world champions Brazil meet Morocco later that day.

Scotland begin their tournament against Haiti at 2 a.m. (BST) on Sunday, June 14, with Steve Clarke’s side expected to contend with soaring temperatures in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

However, it is Haiti who have encountered an unexpected problem ahead of the match.

FIFA Orders Haiti to Alter World Cup Kit

FIFA has ruled that elements of Haiti’s shirt design are political in nature, forcing the CONCACAF nation to make changes before the tournament begins.

The issue centres around an illustration depicting the Battle of Vertières, a historic conflict fought in 1803 that played a crucial role in Haiti’s fight for independence.

Under FIFA regulations, any “political, religious, or personal messages or slogans” are prohibited from appearing on team equipment, including official playing kits.

As a result, Haiti’s World Cup shirt was deemed non-compliant and had to be redesigned.

The decision represents a major setback for the Caribbean nation just days before its opening fixture against Scotland.

Kit Manufacturer Responds to FIFA Decision

Following FIFA’s ruling, South American sportswear manufacturer Saeta released a statement confirming that it had worked alongside the Haitian Football Federation to modify the design.

“Working in close collaboration with the Haitian Football Federation, our objective throughout the process was to create a jersey that celebrated the pride, resilience and spirit of the Haitian people,” the statement read.

“Several concepts were developed and refined over a number of months and submitted through FIFA’s standard approval process.

“The final design presented by Saeta was intended as a tribute to the men and women who contribute every day to Haiti’s future and was not intended as a political statement.”

The company explained that FIFA viewed certain visual elements differently during the review process.

“During the review process, FIFA determined that certain visual elements could be interpreted differently under its equipment regulations and ultimately requested modifications to the design.

“While this interpretation differed from our intention, Saeta respected the process and implemented the final requirements communicated by FIFA.”

Despite the controversy, the manufacturer said it remained proud of the project.

“We remain proud to have contributed, alongside the Haitian Football Federation, to this historic moment for Haitian football and wish the team every success at the FIFA World Cup.”

Haiti had already worn the now-banned version of the shirt during pre-tournament friendlies against New Zealand and Peru.

The situation is not unprecedented for Haitian sport. Earlier this year, Haiti’s Winter Olympic team was forced to redesign its ski suits ahead of the Milan-Cortina Games after they featured imagery of a revolutionary figure that was deemed to violate International Olympic Committee regulations.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta’s supercomputer has released its first major predictions for the 2026 World Cup.

According to the projections, Argentina are not expected to defend their title, with Spain tipped as the favourites to win the tournament in July.

Source: YEN.com.gh