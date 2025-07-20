From Mohammed Kudus to Ernest Nuamah, FC Nordsjælland has long been a nurturing ground for Ghanaian talent

The latest gem to make the leap from the Right to Dream Academy to the Danish outfit is teenage sensation Prince Amoako

YEN.com.gh highlights five other Ghanaian players who carved their path to stardom after making their mark in Denmark

Prince Amoako is the latest Ghanaian name lighting up European football, and it all began with a dream, the Right to Dream Academy.

On his professional debut, the young forward made an instant impact, registering a goal and an assist as FC Nordsjælland edged FC Fredericia 3-2 in their Superliga opener.

Prince Amoako is treading a familiar path once taken by Mohammed Kudus and Kamaldeen Sulemana. Photo credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty, @FCNordsjaelland/X and Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty.

From Farum to fame: How Prince Amoako and 5 other Ghanaian stars rose after FC Nordsjælland

Amoako’s breakout moment is not an isolated tale. Over the years, the Danish club has become a trusted launchpad for young Ghanaian footballers.

From the polished pitches of Farum to some of the biggest stages in European football, these players have used Nordsjælland as a stepping stone to reach greater heights.

Here’s a look at five Ghanaian stars who rose to prominence after shining in Denmark.

Five Ghanaian players, including Kudus, who shone at Nordsjælland

5. Ibrahim Osman

Ibrahim Osman emerged from the Right to Dream Academy with a knack for creating chances and scoring goals.

He joined Nordsjælland as a teenager and steadily grew into a dependable figure on the wings.

In 54 outings, he registered 10 goals and nine assists, per Transfermarkt.

He secured a move to Brighton and Hove Albion, but was shipped out on loan to Dutch giants Feyenoord.

For the 2025/26 campaign, Osman is set to wear the jersey of French side Auxerre, hoping to continue his upward trajectory.

4. Abu Francis

Abu Francis is another gem from the Right to Dream conveyor belt. Known for his composure and vision in midfield, he quickly cemented his place at Nordsjælland.

In three years, he featured in 60 matches, finding the net seven times.

His consistent performances caught the eye of scouts from Belgium, earning him a transfer to Cercle Brugge.

Today, he’s a regular in the Jupiler League and has also broken into Ghana’s senior national team.

3. Kamaldeen Sulemana

Affectionately called Mugun Yaro, Sulemana didn’t need long to leave his mark.

Within a year of joining Nordsjaelland, his dazzling speed and flair on the wings had defenders scrambling.

Europe took notice, and Stade Rennes swooped in, splashing €20 million on the Ghanaian winger.

He later moved to Southampton, but his time in England didn’t unfold as many had hoped.

After two seasons, Sulemana has now taken his talents to Serie A, where he’s preparing for a fresh start with Atalanta.

2. Ernest Nuamah

Few players tore up the Danish league like Ernest Nuamah. With 20 goals in just 49 appearances, he averaged a goal nearly every two games, a statistic that underlined his sheer dominance.

His move to Olympique Lyon was wrapped in transfer complexities, but on the pitch, Nuamah delivered.

Just as he was rediscovering his rhythm, a devastating ACL injury brought his season to a premature halt.

The winger will sadly miss the first half of the upcoming campaign, but his talent remains undeniable.

1. Mohammed Kudus

And then there’s Mohammed Kudus, the benchmark, the blueprint.

Though not the first to pass through the Right to Dream, Nordsjaelland pathway, Kudus has undoubtedly become its most iconic product.

Over two seasons, he made 57 appearances and netted 14 goals for Nordsjælland.

His next chapter unfolded in Amsterdam, where he dazzled in his final season with Ajax before moving to West Ham United.

In his debut campaign at East London, Kudus hit the ground running. He racked up 18 goals and 10 assists across 48 games.

Mohammed Kudus in action for Tottenham Hotspur in his unofficial debut against Reading. Photo by Ryan Pierse.

While his second season lacked the same spark, his performances were enough to trigger a record-breaking £55 million move to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, per Sky Sports.

Tottenham fans rave about Kudus

YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus earned rave reviews from Tottenham Hotspur fans following a standout cameo in his debut appearance.

The Black Stars midfielder was instrumental in both goals as Spurs opened their pre-season campaign with a victory.

