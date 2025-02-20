Real Madrid attacker Kylian Mbappe has majority of the European press hailing his latest UCL performance with captivating narratives

Mbappé achieved another significant milestone to cement his status as one of the game's finest players

Real Madrid are looking to extend their UEFA CL record with a 16th title with the help of Mbappé

Kylian Mbappé has once again proven why he is considered one of the best players in world football as he dominates the headlines from notable European sports media following his UEFA Champions League man-of-the-match performance against Manchester City last night.

In a remarkable display of skill, speed, and clinical finishing, the French superstar netted a sensational hat-trick to guide Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in UCL knockout play-off at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid jubilates after scoring a hat-trick against Man City in their 2024/25 UCL knockout play-off second leg on Wednesday, February 19. Image credit: Clive Brunskill

Before the game, Pep Guardiola had said Man City were heading into the clash with only one percent chance of advancing, and he was proven right.

The match, which sees Los Blancos qualify for the Round of 16 with a 6-3 aggregate success, has been hailed as one of the most thrilling encounters in recent City vs Real Madrid fixtures.

Once again, the reigning European champions demonstrated their peerless pedigree in a pulsating 90 minutes.

Mbappé’s performance not only left the Santiago Bernabéu crowd in awe but also received glowing reviews from the European sports media, especially both the Spanish and the English outlets.

His devastatingly precise finishing in the 4th, 33rd, and 61st minutes, combined with his electric pace, proved to be too much for Pep Guardiola’s City side, who had no answer to the Frenchman’s brilliance.

Kylian Mbappe delightfully celebrates his hat-trick in the Real Madrid 3 Man City 1 UEFA CL 2024/25 knockout play-off match on Wednesday, February. Image credit: M Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates

Marca full of superlatives for Mbappé

The former AS Monaco and PSG gem was on the front page of the Spanish daily Marca, with a memorable full picture of Mbappé celebrating his treble of goals with his three fingers raised and the other two forming a circle.

Marca's headline of ''¡Magnifique!'' which translates into English as ''Magnificent'' says everything about the Real Madrid star's spectacle against the reigning Premier League champions.

''Mbappé lives a magical night with his first hat-trick in the Champions League in the colors of Real", Marca wrote as seen in the X post below.

AS Diario hails Mbappé as a genius

The Spanish outlet also featured the same Marca picture of the Frenchman, writing ''a genius and a champion'' beneath it.

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League game started with City looking the more dominant side, controlling possession and pressing high. However, it didn’t take long for Mbappé to remind everyone of his undeniable talents.

After a quick counterattack, the 25-year-old found himself with space in front of goal, and as expected, he made no mistake in making the most of Raul Asencio's sweet ball over the top, with AS highlighting the World Cup winner's quality.

What the English press said

As for The Mirror Sport and The Sun Sport, both came out with the headlines "Kyl Joy" to describe the man who "killed" the ambitions of the English outfit, again with the celebration of his hat-trick in a photo.

The match was a stark reminder of Mbappé’s exceptional talent, showing that he can perform on the biggest stages after questions were raised following his struggle in Madrid's loss against Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season.

Mbappe's most iconic UCL moments

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Kylian Mbappe's five most remarkable UCL performances following his incredible form against Man City who now face a herculean task in winning a major silverware this season.

