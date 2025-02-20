Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé produced a superlative performance as Los Blancos crushed Man City in the Champions League play-off

One of his goals left Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane in awe as he watched his French compatriot from the VIP section

Meanwhile, Mbappé has picked his preferred club ahead of the Champions League draw for the round of 16

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane was among the high-profile figures in attendance as Los Blancos clashed with Manchester City in their UEFA Champions League return-leg playoff at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The iconic Frenchman, who has enjoyed immense success both as a player and a coach at Madrid, was spotted in the VIP section on Wednesday night, dressed in an all-black outfit with a cap.

Zinedine Zidane was in awe as he watched Kylian Mbappé tear Manchester City apart. Photos by Quality Sport Images/Getty and @TheMbappeXtra/X.

However, what stole the show wasn’t his presence—it was Kylian Mbappé’s breathtaking performance that left him visibly impressed.

Mbappé’s brilliance leaves Zidane in admiration

The 52-year-old footballing great could hardly contain his admiration as Mbappé dismantled City’s defence with a display of pace, precision, and composure.

His priceless reaction, captured by cameras, came particularly after Madrid’s second goal, a strike that encapsulated everything the 2022 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot winner embodies.

The buildup was a masterclass in interpositional play, orchestrated by Jude Bellingham and Vinícius Júnior.

The Brazilian winger found Rodrygo, who, in turn, set up Mbappé inside the penalty area.

Faced with a cluster of defenders, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward showcased why many consider him the heir to the GOAT throne, as noted by talkSPORT.

With remarkable ease, he glided past Josko Gvardiol, sending the Croatian defender tumbling to the turf before calmly manoeuvring around the onrushing goalkeeper.

Even as City’s last-ditch defensive efforts intensified, the French superstar maintained his composure, coolly slotting the ball into the net.

Zidane's priceless reaction

Zidane, watching from the stands, arched his eyebrow and slightly tilted his head, his expression mirroring the awe felt by thousands inside the stadium.

Mbappé wasn’t done yet. Having opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a clinical finish, he completed his hat-trick in the second half—this time, cutting inside and rifling a left-footed strike past the helpless goalkeeper.

Though Nico González managed to pull one back for City with a rebound from Omar Marmoush's well-taken free-kick, it proved inconsequential as Madrid secured a commanding 3-1 victory on the night and sealed their place in the next round with a 6-3 aggregate triumph, per 90Min.

What’s next for Mbappé?

After a slow start to life in the Spanish capital, Mbappé has finally found his rhythm, delivering match-winning performances when it matters most.

With the Champions League knockout rounds looming, he is now hoping to draw Atlético Madrid in the Round of 16—a clash he desires for personal reasons.

Up next, however, is a La Liga showdown against Girona at the Bernabéu on Sunday, February 23—another opportunity for the French sensation to continue his resurgence in Madrid colours.

Ronaldo makes history vs Man City

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappe made history with a stunning hat-trick against Manchester City.

The 26-year-old reached a remarkable milestone, hitting 500 career goal contributions in record time.

His second strike in the 3-1 knockout victory cemented his status as the youngest player to achieve the feat, surpassing Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

