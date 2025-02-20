One of Manchester City's defenders had a night to forget in his match-up against Kylian Mbappe on Wednesday night

The defender was left sprawling on the pitch as Mbappe disgraced him with a 'filthy' dribble before netting his second goal

The sequence which saw Mbappe floor the City defender has since become a meme on social media

Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol was the target of online trolls after enduring a nightmare moment against Kylian Mbappe in the UEFA Champions League.

Gvardiol, who rose to prominence following an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign, struggled on a night when City were eliminated from Europe’s elite competition.

Kylian Mbappe floored Josko Gvardiol before netting his second goal against Manchester City. Photo by Clive Brunskill.

Mbappe's masterclass crushes Man City

Mbappe’s hat-trick inspired Madrid to a commanding 3-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, sealing a 6-3 aggregate win and their place in the round of 16.

While the Frenchman was criticised earlier in the season, he seems to have regained his rhythm, delivering a performance that shredded City's backline, per the BBC.

Each of his three goals was a masterpiece, but it was the second strike that truly stole the show.

Mbappe disgraces Gvardiol before scoring second goal

The goal stemmed from a seamless attacking move. Jude Bellingham split City’s defensive shape with a precise pass to Vinicius Junior, who wasted no time in cutting the ball back to Rodrygo de Goes.

Though the pass carried a little too much weight, Rodrygo managed to tee up Mbappe, who had ghosted into the box with impeccable timing.

With a wall of maroon shirts blocking his path, the former Paris Saint-Germain forward produced a moment of sheer brilliance.

Using a devastating combination of a chop and a body feint, he left Gvardiol sprawling on the turf, creating just enough space to rifle an unstoppable shot into the net.

Kylian Mbappe appeared to troll Josko Gvardiol whom he floored before scoring his second goal for Real Madrid. Photo by Quality Sport Images.

Fans react to Mbappe disgracing Gvardiol

The Bernabeu erupted in celebration, but the real reaction unfolded on social media, where fans wasted no time in trolling the Croatian defender.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the most amusing responses from X (formerly Twitter):

@BraQwarmhi trolled Gvardiol:

"Bro regretted being a footballer 😂😂"

@dan4addo added:

"Nearly broke his ankle."

@KocoMKD chimed in with a witty remark:

"He sent him to buy a Croatian Headlines Newspaper."

@RMCF_levi mocked:

"Shipped Gvardiol to Croatia."

@duton2005 wrote:

"He even made fun of him😭😂"

@IamEverblazinq said:

"Mbappe almost ended that player on the floor career 😳😳😳😳"

@WolfRMFC concluded:

"Mbappe sent Gvardiol into the shadow realm before the goal."

Mbappe makes history

Beyond the viral moment, the 26-year-old forward reached an extraordinary career milestone.

His second strike in the 3-1 triumph marked his 500th career goal contribution, making him the youngest player to achieve the feat, surpassing both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, per Diario AS.

With this performance, Mbappe reaffirmed his status as football’s next great icon, leaving City—and Gvardiol in particular—reeling from his brilliance.

Zidane in awe of Mbappe's goal-scoring prowess

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kylian Mbappé's stunning goal left Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane in awe as he watched from the VIP section.

The 52-year-old legend was visibly impressed as Mbappé tore through Manchester City’s defence with remarkable speed, precision, and composure.

