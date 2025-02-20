Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe put Manchester City to the sword with a superb hat-trick on Wednesday night

Focus is now on the most iconic performances of Kylian Mbappé in the UEFA Champions League

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward has shaken off a difficult start to the season to become his team's finest

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Kylian Mbappé has firmly established himself as one of the brightest stars in world football, especially on the grand stage of the UEFA Champions League, powering a fantastic hat-trick against Manchester City in Real Madrid's 3-1 triumph on Wednesday night.

From his early days at Monaco to his time at PSG, Mbappé has delivered some unforgettable performances.

The Frenchman has been consistently compared with City's Erling Haaland, but the former dominated the headlines in last night's encounter while the Norwegian could only watch on from the bench.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring a hat trick during the UCL 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg between Real Madrid and Man City on February 19, 2025 in Madrid. Image credit: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Here, we look at the top 5 moments that have defined his Champions League career.

1. Monaco's amazing run to the semifinals (2017)

In 2017, Mbappé was a revelation in the UEFA Champions League, helping AS Monaco reach the semifinals.

The French forward was still only 18 years old but played with the maturity of a seasoned professional.

In the quarterfinals against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Mbappé announced himself to the world with an electric performance.

He scored a stunning goal in the 3-1 victory in Monaco, showcasing his blistering pace and clinical finishing.

His performances helped Monaco eliminate City on away goals, making it one of the most thrilling stories of that season.

Mbappé’s breakout Champions League campaign would pave the way for his high-profile move to PSG after rejecting several attempts from Los Blancos.

2. Hat-trick against Barcelona (2021)

The World Cup winner produced one of his most iconic individual performances in PSG’s memorable 4-1 win over Barcelona in the 2021 Round of 16.

The first leg at Camp Nou was an emphatic statement by Mbappé, who scored a stunning hat-trick.

His pace, agility, and finishing were on full display, with his first goal being a brilliant strike from the edge of the box, followed by two coolly taken finishes.

This unforgettable display helped PSG gain a commanding advantage over the Spanish giants, and they eventually secured progression to the quarterfinals.

Mbappé’s hat-trick against one of the biggest clubs in Europe earned him widespread praise and firmly cemented his status as one of the best players in the world.

3. Sensational display against Bayern Munich (2020)

In the 2020 UEFA Champions League final, PSG faced Bayern Munich in a highly anticipated clash. Mbappé was pivotal in PSG’s push for their first-ever Champions League title.

While the final itself was a tense affair that saw PSG narrowly lose 1-0 to Bayern, his performances throughout the knockout rounds stood out.

His brilliant pace and intelligence on the ball terrorized Bayern's defence, and his assist for Angel Di María in the semi-final win over Leipzig was a moment of class.

Despite the defeat, Mbappé’s performances during PSG’s run to the final proved his quality and his ability to thrive under pressure and uncertainty.

4. Hat-trick against Man City (2025)

One of Mbappé’s most recent and spectacular moments in the Champions League came in a 3-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday, February 19.

Mbappé was in sensational form, scoring a stunning hat-trick to secure the win for Real Madrid, in what was an enthralling encounter between two of Europe’s elite clubs as Madrid advanced to the Round of 16 with a 6-3 aggregate victory.

His first goal was a calm, composed finish after a precise through ball from Raul Asencio in the 4th minute.

The second came from a blistering counter-attack, showcasing his electric pace and dribbling skill to leave City defender Josko Gvardiol for dead.

The third was a textbook example of his ability to make decisive runs in the box, rifling in with his left foot.

His performance was nothing short of a masterclass, and it further solidified his status as one of the biggest stars in world football as he takes his Real Madrid stats to 27 goals and 3 assists in 2024/25 after the Man City game.

5. First Champions League goal (2017)

Mbappé’s first-ever goal in the Champions League came during his debut season with AS Monaco, and it was a moment of pure magic.

In the group stages against Tottenham Hotspur, the France national team captain opened his account with a superb finish, showing off his remarkable composure and sharp instincts in front of goal.

This goal marked the beginning of his European journey, and it set the stage for many more thrilling performances to come.

It was a sign of things to come, as Mbappé has continued to impress on the Champions League stage year after year.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates his hat trick against Man City with Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham during the UCL 2024/25 Knockout Play-off second leg on February 19, 2025. Image credit: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé’s rise to superstardom in the UEFA Champions League has been nothing short of spectacular.

From his breakthrough at Monaco to his domination with PSG and his current chapter at Real Madrid, he has consistently delivered unforgettable performances.

Vinicius buys football club

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Vinicius Jnr joined Kylian Mbappe as players who own football clubs.

Sadio is one such footballer who has a stake in a football club in the trend towards ownerships by players.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh