Mohammed Kudus has revealed how he conceived the idea of celebrating his goals with a stool

The 24-year-old initially celebrated by perching on the advertising board but switched to his own unique stool

Meanwhile, he has endured a rough patch of form and would hope for luck when West Ham face Thomas Partey's Arsenal on Saturday

Footballers have long created iconic goal celebrations that transcend the sport, leaving fans with unforgettable moments.

From Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature “Siu” to Lionel Messi’s legendary shirt-holding display at the Bernabéu, each gesture carries its own story.

In recent times, Ghana’s Mohammed Kudus has introduced a distinctive celebration that has caught the attention of fans worldwide.

Mohammed Kudus has disclosed how he birthed the concept of celebrating his goals with a stool. Photos by Bryn Lennon and Alex Broadway.

Source: Getty Images

The stool: Evolution of Kudus’ goal celebrations

Kudus developed a signature goal celebration move—perching on the advertising boards after scoring—as he made waves in his debut campaign at West Ham.

The celebration quickly gained popularity, with others replicating it.

However, it was later revealed that Ronaldo had previously used the same approach, leading many to credit the Portuguese star as the originator.

Unfazed by the comparisons, the 24-year-old midfielder once again displayed his creativity, this time by borrowing the steward’s sideline seat for his post-goal festivities.

This improvisation birthed what is now known as the ‘stool’ celebration, adding another layer of uniqueness to his growing reputation.

The birth of the elephant-themed ‘stool’ celebration

On December 21, 2024, Kudus took his celebration to another level, introducing an elephant-themed variation during West Ham’s clash against Brighton, as noted by Goal.

He later revealed that the inspiration behind it stemmed from his Ghanaian heritage, as he sought a symbolic expression that paid tribute to his roots.

Despite struggling to hit top form this season, the Right to Dream Academy graduate’s unusual celebration has sparked intrigue, leaving fans eager to decode its true significance.

Beyond his dazzling footwork, his inventive goal celebrations have become a topic of discussion, adding an extra layer of excitement whenever he finds the back of the net.

Kudus explains the inspiration behind his celebrations

Kudus has finally shed light on the origins of his latest celebration.

In a rapid-fire Q&A session on West Ham’s official X account, Black Queens player Freda Ayisi quizzed him on how the ‘stool’ celebration came to be.

Without hesitation, Kudus described it as a product of "pure instincts," suggesting that the moment dictated his reaction rather than premeditated theatrics.

What’s next for Kudus?

With his next Premier League fixture set to pit him against compatriot Thomas Partey, Kudus faces a stern test against Arsenal, per Sports Mole.

The former Ajax Amsterdam and FC Nordsjaelland star has yet to find his rhythm this term, struggling to replicate the explosive form that made him one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe.

Mohammed Kudus has not scored a goal since his viral elephant-themed goal celebration against Brighton on December 21, 2024. Photo by Bryn Lennon.

Source: Getty Images

As he prepares for a pivotal showdown against the Gunners, Kudus will be eager to rediscover his best form, potentially unveiling another memorable celebration in the process.

If he does, fans will no doubt be watching closely, ready to decipher the next chapter in his evolving goal-scoring theatrics.

Source: YEN.com.gh