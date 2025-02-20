Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has named the best between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The West Ham United star is preparing with his teammates ahead of the game against Arsenal FC on Saturday

Kudus and West Ham United will be hoping to return to winning ways following a difficult run this season

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has named his favourite player between arguably the two greatest footballers of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The West Ham United star in a quick-fire questions and answers session with Black Queens midfielder Freda Ayisi disclosed his preferences in football.

Kudus, who is having a decent campaign in the Premier League this season despite West Ham's struggles, also shared the toughest opponent he ever faced.

Mohammed Kudus names favourite between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Photo: Octavio Passos/ Visionhaus/ Lintao Zhang.

Source: Getty Images

"Messi," he answered when asked to pick between the Argentine and Ronaldo, as sighted on social media.

Both players revered for their accomplishments, have divided opinions in the last decade, compelling fans to debate over their greatness.

Kudus also disclosed that his best football memory was scoring in the UEFA Champions League. The 24-year-old scored four goals in the competition during his time at Ajax, including a stunner against Liverpool.

Meanwhile, his best goal was against Freiburg in the Europa League last season, where he glided through the midfielder and defence of their opponents to score one of the best goals of the competition. The Hammers were eliminated from the competition by Bayer Leverkusen.

The West Ham star added teammate Edson Alvarez is the funniest in camp with Crysencio Summerville being his best friend at the club.

Kudus in West Ham squad for Arsenal trip

Mohammed Kudus set for West Ham trip to Arsenal on Saturday. Photo: Alex Broadway.

Source: Getty Images

Having missed the first meeting between the two clubs in the Premier League last year due to suspension, Kudus will be part of the team to the Emirates for the game against Arsenal.

Manager Graham Potter gave an update on the team's fitness ahead of the London derby.

He said, as quoted by the club's website:

“It was a training incident for Lucas Paquetá, just an innocuous one,” Potter explained. “He went over on his ankle and had a little bit of a collision with Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

“He’s rolled his ankle and will be missing for the game on Saturday, and probably Leicester as well. We’ll see how it is, but it’s swollen up a bit.

“We’ll take it day by day, but I imagine it’ll be a week or two he’ll be away.

“Apart from that, team news is pretty much as we were. Vladi still had a little bit of a feeling [in his hamstring] so the game will come too soon for him at the weekend. He has an outside chance for Leicester.

“[Crysencio] Summerville is still making progress but still for a timeline, you’re looking the other side of the international break for him.”

Potter advised to drop Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus' disappointing campaign continued over the weekend after the Ghanaian international missed a golden opportunity to salvage a point for West Ham against Brentford.

The Hammers currently 16th on the Premier League table, are ten points adrift from the drop zone and have won only one game since the appointment of Graham Potter.

Their star player from last season, Kudus has struggled to replicate the last campaign's numbers, leaving West Ham fans worried about his performances.

