Berneese, a Ghanaian social media influencer, has met Bundesliga star Victor Boniface in Germany

The influencer, who has hundreds of thousands of followers, has been on an European tour for the past weeks

Boniface and his Bayer Leverkusen teammates are hoping to defend their Bundesliga and DFB Pokal titles

Ghanaian social media influencer, Berneese has met Nigeria and Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface following her European tour.

The football enthusiast and Barcelona fan has been in Europe since last week, touring Switzerland, Spain and Germany.

Berneese as she is affectionately known on social media watched some top European games including the match between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Bernabaeu in Spain.

Ghanaian lady teaches Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface new dance. Photo: Twitter/ @theberneese.

Source: Twitter

She also watched her favourite club Barcelona in their La Liga victory over Rayo Vallecano.

As part of her trip, she arrived in Germany few days ago, where she visited the museum of the Bundesliga heavyweights.

In a post on social media, Berneese met Bayer Leverkusen forward Boniface, who is also popular for his banter with Ghanaians. The influence taught the striker a new dance, which he could unleash if he scores in his next game.

Meanwhile, in one of Berneese's post on social media, she was surprise to see the jersey of her favourite play of all time, Lionel Messi, hanging in the museum of Bayern Munich.

"Why does Bayern Munich have a Messi jersey in their museum though?," she quizzed.

Berneese could watch the game between Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday in the German Bundesliga.

Boniface eyes title defence with Leverkusen

The Nigerian forward remains hopeful of Bayer Leverkusen's title defence despite facing strong competition from giants Bayern Munich.

Victor Boniface celebrates title with Bayer Leverkusen. Photo: Lars Baron.

Source: Getty Images

Currently, the champions trail the Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich by eight points.

"Of course. I can’t really top the Rookie of the Season because I am not a rookie anymore, but we can achieve the same thing, not just me alone, but the team in general," he told the Bundesliga.

"We had a fantastic season last year and we see what it meant to the people, because they support us and everything. We don’t mind giving them that again. Try to do what we did the last season. Try to achieve something good again."

Bayer Leverkusen are still in the running for the DFB Pokal after reaching the semi-final of the competition following victory over Koln. Their opponents in the last four is yet to be announced.

They also face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Ghanaian influencer's dream come true

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who is a fan of Barcelona has seen her dream come true after flying to Europe to watch her favourite club.

Berneese, as she is popularly known on social media, travelled to Spain last week and had the opportunity of also watching their rivals Real Madrid.

The staunch Barcelona fan shared photos and video from the Bernanbeu after watching Real Madrid tear apart Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

