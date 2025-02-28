Sharaf Mahama was at the London Stadium on Thursday to watch Mohammed Kudus's West Ham United as they defeated Leicester City two nil

The son of President Mahama shared a video on his Instagram story showing him at the stadium, enjoying the fixture

The young man has shown a strong interest in football and sports in general and recently even became a licensed FIFA agent

Sharaf Mahama, son of President John Dramani Mahama, was at the London Stadium on Thursday, February 27, 2025, to watch Mohammed Kudus and West Ham United defeat Leicester City 2-0 in the Premier League.

Sharaf shared a video on his Instagram story showing himself at the stadium, enjoying the match. He has shown a strong interest in football and recently became a licensed FIFA agent after passing the FIFA Agent Examinations.

West Ham took control of the game early, with Tomas Soucek scoring the opener. The midfielder reacted quickly to fire in a loose ball after Mohammed Kudus’s shot was blocked.

Just before half time, West Ham doubled their lead when Jarrod Bowen’s shot deflected off Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard and went in. Leicester had earlier come close to scoring when Jamie Vardy’s header hit the woodwork, but they could not find a breakthrough.

Leicester’s defeat was their 11th in their last 12 league games, leaving them second from the bottom and five points away from safety. They got promoted to the league just last season, but their recent performances could send them back to the Championship.

Reactions to Sharaf Mahama watching West Ham

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

purplephoenix1112 commented:

"It was a straightforward win, but the work rate was 1st class, constantly closing down the opposition, who were poor but never had a chance to settle."

the__voice_of_reason_ wrote:

"Happy with the 3 points. It was a boring game. We should be putting these lot to bed; we won that on the basis of they’re just a poor side."

kaysen_lcfc said:

"Well done lads, good luck for the rest of the season; we’ll see you in a couple of years. ⚒️"

sophie_shipton commented:

"Back to back wins and clean sheets thank you GP!! "

jynlarsen said:

"Back to back wins for the first time in a very long time and back to back clean sheets…. I have no complaints!"

adrian_1921 reacted:

"Great game. As soon as Alvarez and Scarles came off, we lost possession. Soucek is great and can score but I think he should have been subbed off and brought in Guilherme."

Sharaf Mahama bonds with random young man on streets

Sharaf Mahama also made headlines recently when he was spotted happily interacting with a random young man and showing his playful side.

YEN.com.gh reported that the president's son rocked a simple outfit and stood in the sun with the young man as they had a nice chat.

Social media users praised Sharaf for his joviality and openness.

