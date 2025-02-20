A staunch Barcelona fan from Ghana has seen her dream come true after travelling to Spain to watch them play

The fan, known on social media as Berneese, also had the opportunity to watch Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League

Barcelona defeated Rayo Vallecano on Sunday to go top of La Liga after Real Madrid and Atletico dropped points

A young Ghanaian lady who is a fan of Barcelona has seen her dream come true after flying to Europe to watch her favourite club.

Berneese, as she is popularly known on social media, travelled to Spain last week and had the opportunity of also watching their rivals Real Madrid.

The staunch Barcelona fan shared photos and video from the Bernanbeu after watching Real Madrid tear apart Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League.

Ghanaian lady watches favourite club Barcelona play in Spain. Photo: Twitter/ @theberneese.

Source: Twitter

In a video shared on social media, Berneese was spotted in the dressing of the Catalan giants, where she took photos around the locker of her favourite player, Lamine Yamal.

Berneese was at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys to watch the match between Barcelona and Rayo Vallecano, which the Catalans won by 1-0, courtesy a Robert Lewandowski penalty.

Barcelona moved to the top of the Spanish league with victory over Rayo after Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid dropped points at the weekend against Osasuna and Celta Vigo respectively.

The former European champions will face Las Palmas this weekend before engaging Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey in midweek.

Hansi Flick reacts after Vallecano win

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick shared his excitement after securing a hard-fought win over Vallecano to go top of the table.

Hansi Flick shares excitement after Barcelona beat Rayo Vellacano. Photo: Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

“It was a very difficult match against a great rival. We are very happy,” he told the media, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes.

“The players are very happy. We all are happy with the situation. I think we played very well today but we can also do better.

“They have gone nine games without losing and I think today was a great success for us. Getting that first place is positive for the fans. Now we are back and we are very happy.”

The visitors had a goal ruled out over a controversial refereeing decision. Flick admitted confidence in the VAR decision.

“I haven’t seen the situation of the disallowed goal. I think we have VAR and I believe in VAR. That’s all I can say about controversial plays,” he added.

“No, it’s part of football, it’s something that happens and we leave it there.”

Yamal splits with girlfriend again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has reportedly ended his relationship with Alex Padilla once again, marking yet another twist in their on-again, off-again romance.

The young football star first introduced Padilla to the public during Spain’s trophy-winning ceremony at the Euros in Germany, instantly making her an internet sensation.

Fans scrambled to learn more about her, but just two months later, their relationship hit a rocky patch amid allegations that Padilla had been unfaithful.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh