5 Premier League Clubs Cristiano Ronaldo Faced and Never Scored Against

Cristiano Ronaldo has netted over a century of goals in the Premier League during his two stints with Manchester United.

At 39, the Portuguese ace still captivates fans worldwide, now making history with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia

Despite his renowned scoring ability, five Premier League clubs managed to keep him from adding to his tally

Cristiano Ronaldo's career is a dazzling display of achieving the seemingly impossible, driven by an unrelenting hunger for goals.

The 39-year-old has shattered numerous scoring records, becoming the all-time leading scorer for both Real Madrid and the Portugal national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 145 goals and provided a further 57 assists in 346 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 103 Premier League goals across two spells with Manchester United, but five clubs managed to keep him at bay. Photos by Visionhaus and Laurence Griffiths.

Now, Ronaldo is extending his legendary tally at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, further cementing his status as the top male scorer in history.

However, it was during his first stint at Manchester United that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner truly announced himself on the world stage.

With 103 Premier League goals for United, he became a household name, though he didn’t score against every team he faced in the competition.

In light of this, YEN.com.gh examines the five clubs Cristiano encountered but never scored against during his two spells with the Red Devils.

1. Crystal Palace

In his maiden game against the Eagles, Palace held Manchester United to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park in March 2005, frustrating Ronaldo despite his late appearance.

By 2021, Palace, now a Premier League mainstay, faced Ronaldo again, this time under Ralf Rangnick.

Though they lost 1-0, they still prevented Ronaldo from scoring.

Across two encounters, Ronaldo won once, drew once, but never managed to score against Palace, per Transfermarkt.

2. Leeds United

Ronaldo's first away game in England was at Elland Road in October 2003, where Roy Keane scored the winner and David Batty roughhoused Ronaldo.

Eighteen years later, Ronaldo faced Leeds again in a 4-2 United victory amid a fiery atmosphere.

Despite the win, Ronaldo didn't score. Like against Palace, Ronaldo played Leeds twice but never breached their defence.

3. Leicester City

According to Statmuse, Ronaldo has faced Leicester three times without scoring.

His first encounter was in the 2003-04 season, where Gary Neville’s goal secured a 1-0 win for United at Old Trafford.

After Leicester’s decade-long absence from the Premier League, the former Real Madrid goal-scoring machine met them again in 2021 at Old Trafford.

Despite two more games, Ronaldo couldn’t break his scoring drought against the Foxes.

4. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ronaldo has faced Wolves three times—twice in the 2003-04 season and once in 2021-22—without managing a goal or an assist.

Even though he didn't play against them during their successful spell under Nuno Espírito Santo, Ronaldo struggled to make a mark against the Molineux side, as noted by Planet Football.

5. Sheffield United

Ronaldo faced Sheffield United twice in the 2006-07 season but couldn’t find the net in either game.

His notable miss at Bramall Lane is still remembered as one of football's classic blunders.

Although United won both matches and Sheffield United were relegated, Ronaldo was unable to score against them.

