A rollercoaster Champions League classic saw goals, drama, and a late twist that completely flipped the tie in Munich

Real Madrid’s early dominance was undone by relentless Bayern pressure and a decisive moment that changed everything late on

Even in defeat, superstar Kylian Mbappe continued his unstoppable European scoring run, staying clear at the top of the goals chart

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Kylian Mbappe scored another crucial goal in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League season during Real Madrid’s dramatic quarter-final second-leg defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday, April 15, at the Allianz Arena.

The 15-time European champions struck first inside the opening minute, when Arda Güler pounced on a defensive error from Manuel Neuer, guiding the ball into an empty net after a costly mistake outside the box.

UEFA unveils Kylian Mbappe's 15 goals in the 2025/26 Champions League season. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

However, Bayern responded quickly, with Aleksandar Pavlović heading in an equaliser just five minutes later from a Joshua Kimmich corner.

According to the BBC, Madrid regained the lead in the 29th minute through a superbly taken free-kick from Güler, only for Bayern to level again before half-time when Harry Kane converted in the 38th minute.

The end-to-end contest continued as Real Madrid struck again just before the break, with Mbappe finishing off a well-worked move after being set up by Vinícius Júnior to make it 3-2.

However, the tie turned dramatically in the closing stages. In the 86th minute, Eduardo Camavinga was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for delaying play as Bayern pushed for a quick restart.

The dismissal proved decisive, as Bayern capitalised late on, scoring twice through Luis Díaz and Michael Olise to secure a 4-3 victory on the night and a 6-4 aggregate win, sending them into the semi-finals against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe leads Champions League top-scorers chart

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe's strike was his 15th goal of the 2025/26 Champions League campaign, including 10 away strikes, keeping him firmly at the top of the competition’s scoring charts.

The ex-AS Monaco gem now leads the race ahead of Bayern's Harry Kane, who has 12 goals, while Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon sits third with 10.

Despite Real Madrid’s exit, Mbappé’s form in Europe has been outstanding, consistently delivering in key moments throughout the campaign. His goal against Bayern once again highlighted his ability to perform in crucial matches, even in defeat.

Meanwhile, a video highlight of his 15 goals has now emerged. Fans can also catch all 15 of Mbappé’s Champions League goals this season via this official UEFA link.

Kylian Mbappe records his 40th goal of the 2025/26 campaign in Real Madrid's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich on April 15, 2026. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Can Mbappe win the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez predicted that Kylian Mbappe could win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, citing his prolific form with 40 goals across all competitions as of April 16, 2026.

However, with Madrid failing to reach the Champions League semi-finals, questions now remain over whether the French star can still claim football’s top individual prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh