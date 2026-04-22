Church Of Pentecost Hit Hard By Galamsey, Forced To Abandon River Baptisms
- Illegal gold mining has threatened the Church of Pentecost's water baptism practices
- Synthetic rubber pools are replacing traditional river baptisms due to the galamsey pollution concerns
- The church said environmental degradation is disrupting the livelihoods of its members in agriculture and fishing
The Church of Pentecost is suffering some effects from illegal gold mining, according to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.
Delivering the State of the Church Address at the 48th General Conference on April 22, Nyamekye said the pollution of rivers and streams was directly disrupting key church practices, including water baptism.
This has forced the church to shift to synthetic rubber pools in affected districts.
Citi News reported that Nyamekye further warned that environmental degradation is increasingly undermining the livelihoods of members of the Church, particularly those in agriculture and fishing.
“These unpredictable environmental conditions, along with the seasonal migration of fish stocks, continue to impact the steady financial growth and stability of affected local assemblies."
About the illegal mining problem
Artisanal and small-scale gold mining in Ghana has traditionally been an indigenous activity traced back to the 15th century, which often employed rudimentary means of extracting the minerals.
Chinese involvement has transformed the illegal small-scale mining through the introduction of machinery like the aforementioned Changfa crushing machines and the trommel wash plants, as well as the proliferation of excavators, water platforms and suction equipment for dredging in rivers.
This mechanisation has allowed land that would previously have taken years to mine using traditional methods to be mined in weeks.
Mahama admits his people involved in galamsey
President John Mahama recently admitted that people affiliated with him and his political party are involved in illegal mining.
Mahama complained that illegal mining had deeply infiltrated Ghanaian society.
One of his appointees, the Amansie Central District Chief Executive, was implicated in facilitating illegal mining, but no action has been taken against Changfa.
NDC executives investigated over galamsey
YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, had instructed the EOCO to investigate the NDC Vice Chairman, Yakubu Abanga and National Organiser, Joseph Yammin, over their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.
The probe, stemming from a report, sought to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated, with the EOCO tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s abundant natural resources.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.