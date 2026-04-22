Illegal gold mining has threatened the Church of Pentecost's water baptism practices

Synthetic rubber pools are replacing traditional river baptisms due to the galamsey pollution concerns

The church said environmental degradation is disrupting the livelihoods of its members in agriculture and fishing

The Church of Pentecost is suffering some effects from illegal gold mining, according to the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye.

Delivering the State of the Church Address at the 48th General Conference on April 22, Nyamekye said the pollution of rivers and streams was directly disrupting key church practices, including water baptism.

The Church of Pentecost is being affected by illegal gold mining, polluting rivers. Credit: Apostle Eric Nyamekye

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This has forced the church to shift to synthetic rubber pools in affected districts.

Citi News reported that Nyamekye further warned that environmental degradation is increasingly undermining the livelihoods of members of the Church, particularly those in agriculture and fishing.

“These unpredictable environmental conditions, along with the seasonal migration of fish stocks, continue to impact the steady financial growth and stability of affected local assemblies."

About the illegal mining problem

Artisanal and small-scale gold mining in Ghana has traditionally been an indigenous activity traced back to the 15th century, which often employed rudimentary means of extracting the minerals.

Chinese involvement has transformed the illegal small-scale mining through the introduction of machinery like the aforementioned Changfa crushing machines and the trommel wash plants, as well as the proliferation of excavators, water platforms and suction equipment for dredging in rivers.

This mechanisation has allowed land that would previously have taken years to mine using traditional methods to be mined in weeks.

President John Mahama admits that the involvement of fellow National Democratic Congress members in illegal gold mining. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

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Mahama admits his people involved in galamsey

President John Mahama recently admitted that people affiliated with him and his political party are involved in illegal mining.

Mahama complained that illegal mining had deeply infiltrated Ghanaian society.

One of his appointees, the Amansie Central District Chief Executive, was implicated in facilitating illegal mining, but no action has been taken against Changfa.

NDC executives investigated over galamsey

YEN.com.gh reported that the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, had instructed the EOCO to investigate the NDC Vice Chairman, Yakubu Abanga and National Organiser, Joseph Yammin, over their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities.

The probe, stemming from a report, sought to uncover the extent of their role in galamsey and identify others implicated, with the EOCO tasked with gathering evidence and recommending appropriate action to uphold the rule of law and protect Ghana’s abundant natural resources.

Source: YEN.com.gh