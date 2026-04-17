Carlos Queiroz is already facing a ruthless World Cup selection headache that could define Ghana’s 2026 campaign

Several Ghanaian stars are on the edge as Queiroz prepares to make a bold final squad decision from the team he inherited

YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil has analysed the toughest calls facing Carlos Queiroz ahead of the tournament

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Carlos Queiroz has barely arrived as head coach of the Black Stars, but his first major task could be the toughest of all, deciding who misses out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With 55 days before the tournament begins in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the veteran tactician is expected to assess the squad he inherited from Otto Addo and make ruthless calls.

Ghana's head coach, Carlos Queiroz, has some tough choices to make in his 2026 World Cup player selection process. Image credit: Black Stars, Jan Kruger-FIFA

Source: Getty Images

While many established names look safe, several players could be sweating over their places.

YEN.com.gh's Garibna Raubil has examined the current form and national team performance of Ghanaian players and has come up with five stars that Queiroz may consider leaving out of his World Cup squad.

1. Jonas Adjetey

Adjetey has been in contention recently, but Ghana’s defensive struggles in the friendlies against Austria and Germany may force Queiroz to look elsewhere.

The Portuguese coach is known for defensive discipline and could prefer more experienced, reliable centre-backs, given that he has stepped in as Black Stars coach less than two months before his first major assignment.

2. Joseph Wollacott

Goalkeeping competition is fierce in the Black Stars, with Benjamin Asare and Lawrence Ati-Zigi expected to lead the race.

If Queiroz opts for only three keepers, Wollacott could lose out to rivals with more recent involvement, meaning Joseph Anang is likely to pick up the third spot ahead of the former Ghana No.1.

3. Marvin Senaya

With group-stage clashes against Panama, England, and Croatia looming, Queiroz may lean heavily on tournament-tested names.

Senaya recently switched allegiance to play for the Black Stars, coming off the bench in Ghana's 5-1 friendly defeat to Austria on March 27. His lack of Black Stars experience could reduce his chances of going to North America.

4. Joseph Aidoo

Following a long injury lay-off last year, the former Inter Allies and Genk center-back is playing regularly for La Liga side Celta Vigo.

However, given that the 30-year-old has appeared in just 12 matches this season, according to Transfermarkt data, Carlos Queiroz may be tempted to overlook him.

5. Andre Ayew

Finally, Carlos Queiroz's final World Cup squad announcement is certain to spark debate, whether or not Andre Ayew makes the list.

There is a clamour from some fans and football administrators, including the veteran Charles Kwadwo Ntim, for Ayew to be a part of the Black Stars for the 2026 World Cup.

Meanwhile, others believe the 120-capped 36-year-old international is no longer in his best form and prefers the manager to deploy younger players.

Andre Ayew expects to make his final international tournament in the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Qualified African teams for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that 10 African nations had booked automatic places at the 2026 World Cup after the first round of CAF qualifiers, which ended in October 2025, followed by the inter-continental playoffs.

Among the qualified teams were Ghana’s Black Stars, alongside continental powerhouses such as Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, all of whom delivered impressive campaigns to secure their places, according to FIFA.

Source: YEN.com.gh