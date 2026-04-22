A Ghanaian man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by the Liverpool Crown Court after being found guilty of multiple serious offences involving young women

The court heard that Amponsah used deception as part of his method, allegedly posing as a taxi driver to lure unsuspecting victims who were attempting to return home

The case has raised concerns about personal safety, particularly for young people travelling alone at night, and the risks associated with unverified transport services

A man believed to be of Ghanaian descent, Thompson Amponsah, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by a court in the United Kingdom after being found guilty of multiple serious offences involving young women.

Amponsah was handed the sentence by the Liverpool Crown Court following incidents prosecutors described as calculated and predatory.

Liverpool Crown Court has sentenced Thompson Amponsah to 23 years in prison for multiple offences. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to court proceedings, he reportedly posed as a taxi driver to deceive one of his victims, an 18-year-old woman, into entering his vehicle before taking her to a different location.

The incident is said to have occurred in August 2024 after the victim left a party and attempted to return home in the early hours of the morning.

Prosecutors told the court that after she approached his vehicle, believing he was a legitimate taxi driver, he drove her to an address on Rocky Lane in Tuebrook instead of her intended destination.

He then moved to the back seat of the vehicle, where he carried out the assault and allegedly issued threats to intimidate the victim.

The victim later managed to secure her release after convincing him that her family had contacted her and were tracking her location, after which she insisted on paying for the ride home.

Investigators were subsequently able to trace Amponsah through details from the financial transaction made during that encounter, leading to his arrest.

Amponsah commits second offence after bail

Court records further note that Amponsah was accused of committing a similar offence involving another young woman just weeks after he had been granted bail.

Police investigation led to the arrest of the suspect through financial transaction records. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The second incident reportedly took place in central Liverpool, with prosecutors stating that he deliberately targeted vulnerable individuals, particularly those who appeared intoxicated and less able to protect themselves.

In addition to his 23-year prison sentence, Amponsah has been ordered to register as an offender for life.

Authorities also confirmed that while he had legal permission to remain in the United Kingdom, his actions were described as deeply serious and unacceptable.

The judge said: "My own assessment, having regard to all of the circumstances of the offences, is that you are a dangerous offender, and there would remain a significant risk to members of the public of serious harm at the point that you would have otherwise served a fixed term sentence.

"It may be that you will be considered by the appropriate authority for deportation. I make no order in that regard. It is a matter for the appropriate authority to consider."

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Ghanaian in UK found guilty of arson

In July 2025, YEN.com.gh reported that one Nii Mensah, a British-Ghanaian in the UK, was among a group found guilty of an arson attack on a warehouse in London.

The warehouse was linked to Ukraine, and the attack was linked to its tensions with Russia.

The 23-year-old was implicated alongside 23-year-old Jakeem Rose and 20-year-old Ugnius Asmena. They were convicted of aggravated arson with intent to endanger life.

Source: YEN.com.gh