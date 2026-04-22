Carlos Queiroz is set to face his first major test as Black Stars coach following a controversial decision by the Ghana Football Association

The former Real Madrid manager is expected to arrive in Ghana on Thursday, April 23, ahead of his official unveiling

Having described the role as a mission, Queiroz is now tasked with leading Ghana to a fifth appearance at the FIFA World Cup

A decision by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has handed Carlos Queiroz an unexpected challenge even before he officially settles into his new role as Black Stars head coach.

The federation has repurposed the official residence designated for the national team coach, leaving the Portuguese tactician without a permanent base upon arrival in Accra.

Carlos Queiroz faces an accommodation obstacle after the GFA's controversial decision to repurpose the official Black Stars coach residence. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images and @ghanafaofficial/X.

Source: Getty Images

GFA decision leaves Queiroz without official residence

The development was confirmed by senior GFA Communications Manager Sheikh Tophic Sienu, who explained that the property has been converted into office space. He told Asempa FM:

“The official house allocated for the Black Stars coach has been converted into office space.”

“The decision will be taken in relation to that, but for his first time coming to Ghana, he will be accommodated in a hotel.”

The five-bedroom facility, located in Accra’s Airport Residential Area, was handed over by the Sports Ministry in 2018 to reduce the cost of housing successive coaches.

However, it has now been repurposed into a technical hub as part of what the association describes as a broader administrative restructuring, according to Ghanasoccernet.

Sienu defended the move, insisting it was done with long-term development in mind.

“We have had coaches who have Ghanaian lineages, who were already having accommodation in Ghana, so the building wasn’t in much use, but we needed to make proper use of the apartment,” he said.

“So we converted the spaces not in use for the Technical Hub. In a positive sphere, it was done because we wanted to help develop Ghana’s football and make it better.”

For now, Queiroz is expected to stay in a hotel when he arrives for his unveiling, with uncertainty still surrounding any potential review of the decision by Sports Minister Kofi Adams.

Carlos Queiroz arrives in Ghana on Thursday, April 23, 2026, to meet the media during his official unveiling as Black Stars coach. Photo by Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

Queiroz's backroom staff shaped ahead of WC

Away from the accommodation issue, attention has shifted to the technical setup ahead of the global tournament.

According to reports from Rahman Osman on X, the new coach will retain part of the existing structure while blending it with his trusted personnel.

Desmond Offei is expected to continue as second assistant, working alongside Queiroz and his deputy Roger De Sá.

Fatau Dauda will remain within the goalkeeping unit, while Daniel Gaspar, a long-time associate of Queiroz, is set to lead that department.

The setup will also include video analysts, combining members from the previous regime with new additions.

Handed a short-term deal, Queiroz steps into a team searching for direction after a run of poor results that led to the exit of Otto Addo.

Despite the early distractions, the experienced coach has already described the role as a mission, one that now begins under unusual circumstances.

Carlos Queiroz's assistant breaks silence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Roger De Sá, assistant to Carlos Queiroz, has spoken publicly ahead of their official unveiling.

De Sá addressed preparations, the urgency of the appointment, and the scale of the task awaiting the Ghana national football team.

Source: YEN.com.gh