Oliver Barker-Vormawor has said that his legal team has been approached by spiritualists and pastors offering “spiritual solutions” in the ongoing Abu Trica case

According to him, the development is a distraction to the legal proceedings, which are already complex due to the international dimension of the case

The case continues to generate public debate, both for its legal implications and the broader social conversations it has sparked around crime, justice and spirituality

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Legal practitioner and social activist Oliver Barker-Vormawor has said that his legal team has been approached by several spiritualists offering what they describe as “paid-for spiritual solutions” in the ongoing case involving self-styled businessman Abu Trica.

In a post shared on social media, Barker-Vormawor said the development has introduced an unexpected layer of distraction to what is already a high-profile and complex legal matter.

Legal practitioner Oliver Barker-Vormawor says spiritualists approached his team during the Abu Trica case. Photo credit Osagyefo Oliver Baker/Facebook

Source: Facebook

His comments come in the wake of reports that Abu Trica is set to be released on bail, further intensifying public interest in the case.

Abu Trica, who has been in custody for months, was granted bail in the sum of GH¢30 million with two sureties to be justified by the court.

He has been in police custody since December 2025 following his arrest in connection with an extradition request from the United States over alleged romance fraud-related offences.

The case was first filed at the District Court, where he was remanded before his legal team proceeded to the High Court to apply for bail.

Read the Facebook post here:

Oliver claims spiritual interventions are becoming distractions

According to Barker-Vormawor, beyond the legal arguments and court processes, the increasing involvement of individuals offering spiritual assistance for financial compensation has become a noticeable challenge.

High Court proceedings continue as bail conditions are being addressed in the Abu Trica and CIA case. Photo credit: Abu Trica/Facebook

Source: Instagram

He suggested that the trend reflects a broader societal issue where spiritual beliefs are often blended with legal and judicial matters, especially in high-profile cases.

Meanwhile, Abu Trica’s lawyer, Saani Abdul Salam, has confirmed that efforts are underway to meet the strict bail requirements set by the High Court.

“We are taking steps to satisfy the bail conditions imposed by the court,” he stated.

The case continues to generate public debate as legal and public interest developments unfold.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Spirituality's place in law, netizens react

Scores of social media users have taken to the comment section of the Facebook post to share their thoughts on what has been described as the place of spirituality in legal matters. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Jubilant King commented:

"My brother, this matter is very serious. It is almost like a whole business operation for some of them. I remember when I reported at Peace FM about one of our company vehicles that had been stolen. My number was shared with anyone with useful information to call and assist with locating the car.

But the calls I received weren’t from people with credible leads. Instead, many were asking me to come and see one prophet or man of God who could ‘help locate’ the vehicle. Chale, it was something else."

Ruben Rex shared:

"Spiritual customer service. The stomach wants to eat first before the law makes its decision."

Cox Maison posted:

"From what I've heard, he's a good person who made significant contributions to society and was involved in many community projects - it's a shame he didn't have guidance on keeping his finances private. Hope the big guys will sit him down when he’s finally left free."

Prophet Clement Testimony prophesies about Abu Trica

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony shared a prophecy about Abu Trica.

In a video, the Revival Centre Worldwide leader detailed a vision of how the embattled socialite's life was transformed after giving his life to Christ.

Source: YEN.com.gh