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Dumsor Alert: ECG Shares Schedule for Power Cuts on April 22, Explains Reason for Recent Disruptions
Ghana

Dumsor Alert: ECG Shares Schedule for Power Cuts on April 22, Explains Reason for Recent Disruptions

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read
  • The Electricity Company of Ghana tackles underground cables and burnt poles, plunging communities into darkness
  • Power cuts affect several regions with scheduled maintenance affecting towns like Amasaman and Tuba township
  • Engineers respond to network faults with emergency operations impacting numerous areas, including Hadota and Ashongman Estate

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The Electricity Company of Ghana has continued with its planned and emergency maintenance exercises across three regions on April 22, 2026.

The company has said its engineers continue to deal with faulty underground cables and burnt high-tension poles.

Ghana Grid Company LTD, Dumsor
Credit: Ghana Grid Company LTD
Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that these plunged several communities into darkness on Tuesday.

In the Accra West Region, power cuts will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

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  • Amasaman
  • Plywood
  • Bubuashie E.P. Church

In the Western Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, affecting:

  • Achantaman
  • West Tanokrom

In the Central Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, affecting:

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  • Tuba township
  • Mama Africa
  • Lamgba

An emergency maintenance operation will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:

  • Abotareye
  • Hiawa
  • Nkakaa
  • Manso Amenfi
  • Akyekyere
  • Bonuama
  • Suroso
  • Asankragwa
  • Mota
  • Kwesi Bokoro
  • Aboi Nkwata
  • Dunkwa
  • Enhie
  • M-T-N
  • Samreboi
  • Moseaso
  • Asakra Breman
  • Odumasi

The company said these interventions are in response to multiple network faults on April 21.

In the Accra East Region, a faulty underground high-tension cable at Agbogba disrupted power to Ashongman Estate, Ashongman Atakora Estate, Ashongman Aggies Spot

In the Volta Region, a burnt high-tension pole on the Agortoe T-off affected Hadota, Adzato, Vorvonukope, Sokutime, Aflato, Sodzi, Kpordui, and surrounding areas.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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Electricity Company Of Ghana - ECG
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