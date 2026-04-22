The Electricity Company of Ghana tackles underground cables and burnt poles, plunging communities into darkness

Power cuts affect several regions with scheduled maintenance affecting towns like Amasaman and Tuba township

Engineers respond to network faults with emergency operations impacting numerous areas, including Hadota and Ashongman Estate

The Electricity Company of Ghana has continued with its planned and emergency maintenance exercises across three regions on April 22, 2026.

The company has said its engineers continue to deal with faulty underground cables and burnt high-tension poles.

Credit: Ghana Grid Company LTD

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that these plunged several communities into darkness on Tuesday.

In the Accra West Region, power cuts will run from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, affecting:

Amasaman

Plywood

Bubuashie E.P. Church

In the Western Region, a planned maintenance operation will run from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, affecting:

Achantaman

West Tanokrom

In the Central Region, a planned maintenance exercise will run from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, affecting:

Tuba township

Mama Africa

Lamgba

An emergency maintenance operation will run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, affecting:

Abotareye

Hiawa

Nkakaa

Manso Amenfi

Akyekyere

Bonuama

Suroso

Asankragwa

Mota

Kwesi Bokoro

Aboi Nkwata

Dunkwa

Enhie

M-T-N

Samreboi

Moseaso

Asakra Breman

Odumasi

The company said these interventions are in response to multiple network faults on April 21.

In the Accra East Region, a faulty underground high-tension cable at Agbogba disrupted power to Ashongman Estate, Ashongman Atakora Estate, Ashongman Aggies Spot

In the Volta Region, a burnt high-tension pole on the Agortoe T-off affected Hadota, Adzato, Vorvonukope, Sokutime, Aflato, Sodzi, Kpordui, and surrounding areas.

Source: YEN.com.gh