The United States Embassy has released a statement outlining what is expected of visitors travelling to the USA

It cautioned against the practice where people on a visit visa go to the country mainly to give birth

This comes after Ghana was among African countries with high visitor visa refusal rates in 2025

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The US Embassy in Accra has issued a strong statement to Ghanaians to voice its concerns about birth tourism.

In a Facebook post on April 22, the Embassy warned that it frowns on the use of visitor visas for the specific purpose of birth tourism.

The US Embassy has cautioned Ghanaians who use visitor visas to give birth in the US. Photo credit: @SDI Productions, Alexander W. Helin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

It said the visitor visa is not meant to be given to persons whose main aim for travelling to the US is to give birth in order to obtain US citizenship for their child.

“Activities NOT ALLOWED on a B1/B2 visitor visa: Birth tourism (travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child).”

Other activities mentioned as forbidden under the visitor visa include work that results in payment by a US employer, studying for a degree or academic credit, and paid performances.

“Work that results in payment from a U.S. employer or business, studying for a degree or academic credit, and paid performances.”

It further informed applicants that a visa officer can refuse an application if there is reason to believe the visa will not be used for its intended purpose.

US President Donald Trump tightens immigration policies during his term. Photo credit: @Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ghana among high visitor visa refusal countries

This admonition comes after Ghana was listed among the top 20 countries with the highest visa refusal rates in 2025.

Ghana was ranked 16th with a refusal rate of 64.31%. Somalia ranked first with 83.52%, South Sudan second with 76.09%, Gambia third with 75.29%, Guinea-Bissau fourth with 75.17%, and Senegal fifth with 73.96%.

Nigeria did not appear in the top 20 African countries, recording a 57% refusal rate.

At the time of writing, the post had gained over 300 likes and 100 comments.

Below is the Facebook post ;

Reactions to caution against birth tourism

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the post shared mixed opinions on the statement made by the US Embassy in Ghana.

Bob Goodfellow stated:

“Sister-in-law had full documentation and a letter from me (retired US Army officer), but the examiner only asked for her passport and then denied her visa without asking to see the documents she had. The letter she was given cited lack of proof, which was exactly what she had, but the examiner didn't ask for. Sad, and not a very good representation of the United States.”

Nana Yaw added:

“Please can I join the USA military from overseas?”

US reverses visa restrictions on Ghana

In other news, YEN.com.gh also reported that the Government of Ghana has announced that US visa restrictions imposed on Ghana have been reversed.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated that Ghanaian nationals can now apply for five-year multiple-entry visas after limitations on some countries were eased.

Source: YEN.com.gh