US Embassy Issues Fresh Warning to Ghanaians Who Travel to the US Primarily to Give Birth
- The United States Embassy has released a statement outlining what is expected of visitors travelling to the USA
- It cautioned against the practice where people on a visit visa go to the country mainly to give birth
- This comes after Ghana was among African countries with high visitor visa refusal rates in 2025
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The US Embassy in Accra has issued a strong statement to Ghanaians to voice its concerns about birth tourism.
In a Facebook post on April 22, the Embassy warned that it frowns on the use of visitor visas for the specific purpose of birth tourism.
It said the visitor visa is not meant to be given to persons whose main aim for travelling to the US is to give birth in order to obtain US citizenship for their child.
“Activities NOT ALLOWED on a B1/B2 visitor visa: Birth tourism (travel for the primary purpose of giving birth in the United States to obtain U.S. citizenship for the child).”
Other activities mentioned as forbidden under the visitor visa include work that results in payment by a US employer, studying for a degree or academic credit, and paid performances.
“Work that results in payment from a U.S. employer or business, studying for a degree or academic credit, and paid performances.”
It further informed applicants that a visa officer can refuse an application if there is reason to believe the visa will not be used for its intended purpose.
Ghana among high visitor visa refusal countries
This admonition comes after Ghana was listed among the top 20 countries with the highest visa refusal rates in 2025.
Ghana was ranked 16th with a refusal rate of 64.31%. Somalia ranked first with 83.52%, South Sudan second with 76.09%, Gambia third with 75.29%, Guinea-Bissau fourth with 75.17%, and Senegal fifth with 73.96%.
Nigeria did not appear in the top 20 African countries, recording a 57% refusal rate.
At the time of writing, the post had gained over 300 likes and 100 comments.
Below is the Facebook post ;
Reactions to caution against birth tourism
Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the post shared mixed opinions on the statement made by the US Embassy in Ghana.
Bob Goodfellow stated:
“Sister-in-law had full documentation and a letter from me (retired US Army officer), but the examiner only asked for her passport and then denied her visa without asking to see the documents she had. The letter she was given cited lack of proof, which was exactly what she had, but the examiner didn't ask for. Sad, and not a very good representation of the United States.”
Nana Yaw added:
“Please can I join the USA military from overseas?”
US reverses visa restrictions on Ghana
In other news, YEN.com.gh also reported that the Government of Ghana has announced that US visa restrictions imposed on Ghana have been reversed.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, stated that Ghanaian nationals can now apply for five-year multiple-entry visas after limitations on some countries were eased.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.