Ghana’s new coach, Carlos Queiroz, made a bold and striking request before being named as the successor to Otto Addo

The 73-year-old has taken charge on a short-term deal, with his future tied to his performance at the 2026 World Cup

He has also pledged to meet the expectations of Ghanaians, promising discipline and full commitment as he begins his tenure

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Thirteen days after parting ways with Otto Addo, Ghana have moved quickly to appoint Carlos Queiroz as the new man in charge of the Black Stars.

The veteran tactician steps into the role with urgency hanging over his first assignment.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just months away, there is little time to settle, assess, and implement ideas.

Carlos Queiroz: Inside the Big Request by Ghana’s New Coach Before Appointment. Photo by Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

According to the Ghana Football Association, Queiroz begins work immediately, with his focus fixed on preparing the team for the global tournament.

Ghana open their campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, before taking on England and Croatia in the remaining Group L fixtures.

Queiroz faces tight World Cup preparation window

Before that, he will have only one opportunity to work with his squad in a competitive setting, a friendly against Wales on June 2.

That single match will serve as his only chance to shape the team in his image ahead of the tournament.

The short timeline presents a serious challenge. Even with his vast experience across continents, building cohesion and clarity in such a brief period will test his methods from day one.

Still, the Portuguese coach has embraced the task with determination, describing his new role as something deeper than a routine appointment.

“It is with a deep sense of gratitude to GFA, responsibility and humility that I embrace this new chapter,” he said.

“Ghana is a nation of talent, pride, and footballing soul. This is not just another job; it is a mission.”

" And I am ready to give everything of my experience and knowledge once again, in service of the game and the happiness of people."

Carlos Queiroz: Inside the Big Request by Ghana’s New Coach Before Appointment. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Inside the big request made by Queiroz

Behind the scenes, negotiations brought to light the scale of ambition involved in securing his services.

According to sports journalist Muftawu Nabila, Queiroz initially demanded a monthly salary of $200,000 before agreeing to a reduced figure.

Reports indicate he will now earn around $100,000 per month, as noted by YEN.com.gh, a compromise that reflects both his pedigree and the realities of the Ghanaian setup.

Queiroz arrives with a strong international résumé, having managed Portugal and Iran at multiple World Cups, including the 2014, 2018 and 2022 editions.

He also guided Portugal to the knockout stage in 2010, earning a reputation for building disciplined and tactically organised teams.

Ghana will mark his third different nation at the World Cup and his fifth appearance at the tournament as a coach. For a country seeking structure and belief, his experience could prove vital.

All you need to know about Queiroz

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh took a closer look at Carlos Queiroz, the new Black Stars coach.

The report highlighted key details about his life and journey, including his place of birth, which many people do not know.

Source: YEN.com.gh