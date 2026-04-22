Callum Hudson-Odoi had reportedly considered representing Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The 26-year-old is said to have explored acquiring a Ghanaian passport after renewed talks with the Ghana FA over a nationality switch

However, his potential involvement has now hit a major setback due to an untimely development

Callum Hudson-Odoi had begun to lean toward a switch to Ghana ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but a cruel twist has brought those hopes to an abrupt halt.

The Nottingham Forest winger was edging closer to embracing the Black Stars after renewed interest from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

However, a season-ending quadriceps injury has now ended any realistic chance of featuring on football’s biggest stage this summer.

Callum Hudson-Odoi's season-ending injury dashed his hopes of representing Ghana at the 2026 World Cup. Photos by Alex Grimm and Andrew Kearns – CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Hudson-Odoi considered Ghana switch

Born to Ghanaian parents, Hudson-Odoi has always been eligible to represent the Black Stars. Yet his early career followed a different path.

He rose through England’s youth ranks, earning three senior caps, with his last appearance for England coming in November 2019, according to Givemesport.

Despite falling out of favour in recent years, he remained hopeful of a return.

“If the possibility and chance [for England] comes - I will have to go there and prove myself all over again because I want to play."

By late 2025, the narrative began to shift. Reports suggested he was seriously considering a change of allegiance, even exploring the paperwork required to make the move possible before the World Cup.

Behind the scenes, fresh contact was made after the departure of Otto Addo, whose earlier stance had been firm on commitment and loyalty.

“I think Ghana should always have certain pride,” Addo told 3Sports.

“As a country, we need to go on each player to check commitment, which is very crucial. We have a very good unity, and we definitely don’t want to destroy it by bringing in players who don’t have the commitment.”

He continued, “It’s a different thing if we haven’t approached you and now you want to come, or we have been approaching you all the way and you said no, but now as we are at the World Cup, you want to come.”

Callum Hudson-Odoi is expected to return to action by August after successfully undergoing surgery. Photo by Molly Darlington - UEFA.

Source: Getty Images

Injury blow ends Hudson-Odoi's WC dream

Momentum around the potential switch continued to build.

According to UK-based Ghanaian sports journalist Rahman Osman, the winger had 'warmed up' to the idea and even made moves to secure a Ghanaian passport, though no final decision had been reached.

Watch Rahman's explainer, as shared on X:

Unfortunately, Hudson-Odoi suffered a serious quadriceps injury during a Europa League clash with FC Porto on April 16.

According to BBC Sport, the diagnosis ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign and effectively ended any chance of a World Cup appearance.

What once looked like a fresh chapter now fades into uncertainty. For Ghana, it is another missed opportunity to strengthen their attack.

4 foreign-born stars who shone for Ghana

YEN.com.gh highlights four foreign-born players who switched allegiance and went on to shine for the Black Stars.

Notably, Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew – both born in France – chose to represent Ghana and have since become iconic figures for the national team.

Source: YEN.com.gh