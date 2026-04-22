Prophet Clement Testimony's Easter-period prophecy predicting Abu Trica's release resurfaced after the Swedru businessman was granted GH₵30 million bail

Abu Trica, accused of being part of a romance scam syndicate that defrauded elderly American victims of over $8 million, had previously failed multiple bail attempts

The Gbese court had approved Abu Trica's extradition to the US on March 27, before the High Court's bail ruling sparked mixed reactions online

A prophecy from Ghanaian man of God Clement Testimony predicting Abu Trica’s release has surfaced on social media and sparked reactions.

Prophet Clement Testimony's Prophecy About Abu Trica's Release Surfaces After Securing Bail

Source: TikTok

The Swedru-based businessman and socialite, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, was arrested in a joint sting operation involving operatives from the Ghana Police Service and the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on December 11, 2025.

He was accused of complicity in a criminal syndicate that targeted elderly victims in the US in romance scam schemes.

The syndicate had reportedly been operating since 2023 and had defrauded its unsuspecting victims out of more than $8 million.

Abu Trica faced charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and a forfeiture specification, and faced up to 20 years in jail if extradited and convicted in US court.

Abu Trica finally granted bail

After his December 11 arrest, the businessman’s lawyers attempted multiple times to secure him bail at the Gbese Magistrate Court to no avail.

On Friday, March 27, 2026, things took a turn for the worse when the Gbese court approved Abu Trica’s extradition request.

The trial judge directed that he should be handed over to the US authorities for extradition proceedings and granted him 15 days to file documents to contest the ruling.

His lawyers filed for bail pending the determination of the case against him and on on Tuesday, April 21, their application was granted by the Accra High Court.

The businessman was granted bail of GH₵30 million with two sureties to be justified, sparkng mixed reactions online.

Prophet Clement Testimony’s Abu Trica prophecy

After the businessman was granted bail, a video of Prophet Clement Testimony speaking about his possible release surfaced on social media.

In the video, recorded during the Easter period, the man of God said he had foreseen good things for Abu Trica.

Prophet Clement Testimony, who has made a name for himself due to having several prophecies come to pass, said just as everyone had sinnced and Jesus died and resurrected to save them, the businessman’s sins would also be washed away, and he would be freed soon.

Prophet Testimony shared the video on his TikTok account after news of Abu Trica’s bail emerged and said his vision had been fulfilled.

The TikTok video is below.

Source: YEN.com.gh