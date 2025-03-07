Cristiano Ronaldo has discussed the likelihood of playing alongside his son Cristiano Jr like LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers veteran played with his 20-year-old son Bronny last month in the NBA

Cristiano Jr is 14 and has a few years to become a professional, while Ronaldo turns 40 next year

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts on the possibility of sharing the pitch with his son, Cristiano Junior.

The discussion came up during his chat with American YouTube star Mr Beast, who asked the football legend if he could emulate LeBron James.

The Los Angeles Lakers veteran has played with his son, Bronny, this season in the NBA.

James' son, 20-year-old Bronny, was drafted by the Lakers with the No. 55 pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The father-son duo played together for the first time in October when the Lakers faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in their season opener.

That moment, us being at the scorer's table together and checking in together, something I will never forget," LeBron said postgame interview, per ESPN. "No matter how old I get, no matter how my memory may fade as I get older or whatever, I will never forget that moment."

Cristiano Jr is 14 years old and will have to wait a few years before he can become a pro footballer. With Ronaldo at 39, it seems unlikely that they will play together.

The Al-Nassr superstar has been setting incredible records at his age and has not shown signs of slowing down.

Will Ronaldo emulate LeBron James?

Speaking with Mr Beast on his newly created YouTube channel, Ronaldo is unsure if he will play alongside his son.

"It’s crazy how LeBron is not playing with his son, are you making to make that happen in the football world?" Mr Beast said

"Maybe, I’ll see. He is 14 now," Ronaldo responded.

"Maybe get him to play when he’s 17, so you’d have to play for three more years," Mr Beast suggested.

"Let’s see, let’s see how my legs are doing, we’ll see," Ronaldo concluded.

The Portugal icon recently said he plans to play for a few more years and will only leave the game when he has no motivation left.

Ronaldo on 1 billion milestone

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ronaldo shared his honest feelings after hitting the 1 billion mark on social media.

The veteran forward said he is happy about the achievement but is not surprised because of his popularity.

