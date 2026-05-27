Kurt Okraku has described Kobbie Mainoo’s decision to represent England over Ghana as 'unfortunate'

The Ghana FA president believes representing Ghana carries emotional and cultural significance beyond football.

Ironically, Mainoo is now set to come up against the Black Stars on matchday two of Group L at the 2026 World Cup

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Kobbie Mainoo choosing to represent England instead of Ghana still leaves a bitter feeling for Ghana Football Association president Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku.

The highly rated Manchester United midfielder, born in Stockport to Ghanaian parents, was eligible to play for the Black Stars but ultimately committed his international future to the Three Lions.

Why Kobbie Mainoo’s England Choice Still Hurts GFA President Kurt Okraku

Source: Getty Images

Now, the 21-year-old is preparing for his first FIFA World Cup after earning a place in Thomas Tuchel’s final squad for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Ironically, Mainoo could line up against Ghana on June 23 in Boston when England face the Black Stars in a highly anticipated Group L encounter.

GFA president hurt over Mainoo's England decision

Speaking on the growing debate surrounding dual-nationality players, Okraku admitted the situation remains painful from Ghana’s perspective.

"Full-blooded Ghanaians should be representing their countries. That’s my clear opinion on representation when it comes to national teams in football," he told Sky Sports.

When specifically asked about Mainoo’s choice, the GFA president did not hide his disappointment.

“Well, it’s most unfortunate, to be honest.”

Okraku also reflected on the broader issue of African heritage players representing European nations, pointing to the composition of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning side as an example.

“I wish I never commented on it. I wish I never commented on such situations because, for example, when I watched the French national team win the World Cup, the team was made up of 11 Africans."

“It always tells me there’s a subject that has to be discussed.”

Despite losing out on Mainoo, Okraku insisted Ghana would not be intimidated should both nations meet at the World Cup.

“But having said that, I think that England has a good team. It’s important we respect the manager and the experience that he brings on board, but what is also true is that they will meet a very, very competitive and determined Ghanaian side.”

Watch the interview, as shared on X:

GFA launches strategy after losing Kobbie Mainoo

While the disappointment over Mainoo’s decision lingers, the GFA has already begun taking steps to avoid similar situations in the future.

In partnership with the British High Commission, Coach Hene Club and Prince Lamona Consulting, the GFA recently organised a Parents Engagement Session at the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom.

Why Kobbie Mainoo’s England Choice Still Hurts GFA President Kurt Okraku

Source: Facebook

The initiative brought together parents of young footballers of Ghanaian descent born in the UK, alongside football stakeholders and community figures.

According to Ghanafa.org, this forms part of efforts to strengthen early talent identification and build stronger pathways into Ghana’s national teams.

The move underlines Ghana’s determination to secure the commitment of more dual-national players before other football powers come calling.

Source: YEN.com.gh