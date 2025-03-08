The debate over who reigns supreme between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has been ongoing for over a decade

Many elite footballers and key figures in the sport have shared their opinions on this never-ending discussion

In an interview, AC Milan and Italy icon Paolo Maldini weighed in with his take on the matter

The debate over who reigns supreme between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has raged on for over 15 years.

These two football icons, who have dominated the sport since emerging in the early 2000s, have collectively claimed the prestigious Ballon d’Or more than 13 times.

Paolo Maldini Speaks on the GOAT Debate Between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo and Messi revolutionised goalscoring and reshaped modern football, amassing over 1,500 goals between them.

Their remarkable achievements at the height of their careers have fueled endless debates over who stands above the other.

Former Italian footballer Paolo Maldini weighed in, sharing his thoughts on which of the two he believes is the better player.

Maldini speaks on Ronaldo vs Messi comparison

In an interview captured by Barca Universal, the 56-year-old expressed his preference for Messi over Ronaldo.

"I know both Messi and Ronaldo very well. They've dominated the Ballon d'Or for the past decade. While Ronaldo is undoubtedly a top player and a strong individual, I believe Messi might just edge him out. Personally, I prefer Messi."

Maldini also disclosed his regret at not having the chance to play for AC Milan in the Italian Serie A.

“When I heard rumours about Messi potentially moving to Inter in 2020, I was furious. For ten days, I made every effort to bring him to Milan, but it proved impossible. A player of his calibre is a spectacle for everyone, even if it's later in his career. He continually surprises with his extraordinary abilities."

The debate of who the better player is between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has continued to rage for over a decade.

Source: Getty Images

Maldini's remarks join a long list of former footballers and coaches, including Jurgen Klopp, who recently expressed his admiration for the Argentine maestro, as reported by Sportskeeda.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has repeatedly declared himself the GOAT, ranking himself above legends like Diego Maradona, Pelé and his rival Messi

In his view, his well-rounded skill set makes him the most complete footballer the game has ever seen, per FOX Sports.

While his argument is not without merit, it has sparked fresh controversy.

Critics have accused him of arrogance, with many pointing to Messi’s accomplishments—including his historic eighth Ballon d’Or and his triumph at the FIFA World Cup—as undeniable proof that the Argentine is football’s ultimate icon.

Ronaldo assesses CR7's GOAT status

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ronaldo was asked whether CR7 is the greatest footballer of all time, and his response was unexpected.

The Brazilian icon acknowledged CR7’s remarkable achievements but stopped short of calling him the GOAT, ranking him only in the top 10.

