Like father, like son? Fans are loving a throwback of Abedi Ayew 'Pele' 'cooking' Atletico Madrid

The said game saw Pele run the Atleti defence rugged with his mesmeric dribbling skills

Social media users who had a chance to watch the video have compared the Maestro to his son, André Ayew

Long before André Ayew dazzled Ghanaians and the football world with his brilliance, his father, Abedi Pele, was already tormenting defenders with his genius.

A resurfaced video from 1990 has reignited admiration for the Ghanaian legend, showcasing a masterclass in dribbling, balance, and vision as he single-handedly tore through Atletico Madrid.

Abedi Pele 'destroys' Atletico Madrid

The vintage footage captures the three-time African Footballer of the Year in his element—effortlessly gliding past defenders, manoeuvring through tight spaces, and orchestrating play with unmatched finesse.

His mesmerising display has drawn striking comparisons to his son, André Ayew, with many noting the uncanny resemblance in their playing styles.

Fans react to the viral clip

Football lovers were quick to relive the nostalgia, praising Abedi Pele’s undeniable talent and influence on African football.

@GeeNxt highlighted the resemblance between father and son:

"Dede plays 100% like him... the resemblance."

@Kwame_Sammy90 had a different perspective:

"Dede has/had his style. You can clearly see."

@i_ntiamoah saw the similarities:

"I see him in Andre."

@mob_xx jokingly pointed out Atletico Madrid’s aggressive play:

"Atletico Madrid started playing rough since oo 🤣🤣"

@zigzag4199 echoed the sentiment:

"Atletico demma buga den eye red thing no start now, ebi generational thing cos ei😂"

How did the game unfold?

Abedi Pele orchestrated the show for Marseille in a Coppa del Mediterraneo clash, which took place at the Estadio Luigi Ferraris, Génova, in Italy.

The match, played on August 13, 1990, ended in a 1-1 draw, with the Ghanaian maestro delivering a sublime defense-splitting assist for his side’s goal, as noted by Ghanaweb.

What was the Coppa del Mediterraneo?

The tournament served as a pre-season competition between 1990 and 1994, providing elite European clubs with a competitive platform ahead of their respective campaigns.

Abedi Pele’s legacy with Marseille

That same year, Abedi Pele led Marseille to the final of the Coppa del Mediterraneo, where they fell to Torino, the inaugural champions at Stadio Marassi.

His impact extended beyond pre-season fixtures, guiding the French giants to the UEFA Champions League final that season, only to suffer heartbreak against Red Star Belgrade (now Crvena Zvezda) in a penalty shootout.

However, perseverance paid off. In 1993, Abedi Pele played a crucial role as Marseille made history, becoming the first and only French club to lift the Champions League trophy.

His pinpoint corner delivery led to Basile Boli’s decisive goal in the final against AC Milan, securing a landmark triumph for French football, as documented by UEFA.

