Popular South African fitness trainer, Nkululeko Dlamini, popularly known as King of Squats has arrived in Ghana

Recent videos show him training people in Ghana and also having fun after arriving in Accra this week

Netizens who saw the post greeted his arrival with mixed reactions, as some commended him while others expressed worry

Famous South African fitness trainer, popularly known as King of Squats has touched down in Ghana.

The fitness icon, born Nkululeko Dlamini, didn’t come alone but brought his intense training routines along, ready to challenge and inspire fitness lovers across the country.

Popular South African fitness trainer trains in Ghana. Image source: Aerofitsa

Nkululeko arrived in Accra this week and marked the country's 68th Independence anniversary with its citizens.

Videos of his visit show him having fun in Ghana, training and interacting with his team and other Ghanaians.

Known globally for his jaw-dropping build and viral workout challenges, the fitness icon's presence is already turning heads in Accra.

Fitness lovers have warmly welcomed his presence and are eager to join more of his training sessions and pick up some pro tips.

Watch the video below:

However, his presence has also gently ignited a social media chatter, with playful comments about keeping an extra eye on girlfriends and a renewed interest in hitting the gym.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to King of Squats video

Netizens who saw videos of King of Squat's arrival in Ghana were delighted. While some congratulated him, others encouraged Ghanaians to join his fitness events before he departed.

@addymaiybahanamoa wrote:

"Lol. Hide your girlfriends 🤣 Lol Especially men who don't want to hit the gym😂."

@native wrote:

"I'm watching malaho."

@ChristTheKing wrote:

"Wow, welcome to Ghana."

@kiyimba wrote:

"Come to uganda bro."

@MaMncwango wrote:

"Well done my brother from another mother.khuphuka nabo Sibalukhulu."

@Mamikislayqueen wrote:

"Ayi we coming back with dat man king of Squad."

@Khosi Nkwanyana Mpanza wrote:"

"In Capital Letters."

@Motswana wrote:

"Nice 1 brothers."

@olivia wa etania wrote:

"I think his just funny please meet coach Richie in ug."

@Mamikislayqueen wrote:

"Nice one brother 💯 u got it n u hv it."

Source: YEN.com.gh