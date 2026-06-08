Diana Asamoah has reacted to the marriage saga between Bishop Obinim and his wife, exposing the duo

In a video, the gospel musician claimed the two couples are faking for trending, advising them to stop such a habit

Diana Asamoah's exposè has triggered massive reactions on social media, with many netizens sharing their opinions

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Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah, has exposed a supposed secret about Bishop Obinim and his wife.

Ghanaina gospel musician Diana Asamoah exposes Bishop Obinim and his wife, Florence Obinim over their marriage issues. Image credit: Diana Asamoah, Bishop OBinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Bishop Obinim has been in the news for days now after he stood before his congregants to announce his funeral request, claiming only his children and his church should be in charge of organising his burial service.

His controversial demand prohibited his wife from participating in his burial arrangements after he passes away.

The founder of International God's Way Church explained that his decision is due to some things that have happened after some prominent Ghanaians, including Daddy Lumba, passed away.

He also disclosed an issue he had concerning his marriage to Florence Obinim.

Florence Obinim responded to her husband's remarks in an interview, stating that she was not amazed but claimed she was rather thankful to God that her husband had disclosed this while he was still alive.

The X video of Bishop Obinim speaking about his controversial funeral request is below.

Diana Asamoah on Obinim and wife's saga

In a video shared on social media, Diana Asamoah stated that the two lovebirds are faking their marital issues.

According to the award-winning singer, no one should believe Obinim and his wife, claiming that they are fond of creating controversies for trends.

The evangelist disclosed that, when the duo sees that they are no longer making headlines, they plan on a scandal to break through the internet.

Diana Asamoah, who also admitted to sparking controversies once in a while, advised Florence Obinim and her husband to put a stop to such acts.

“You both are growing, stop that act,” she said.

However, the gospel musician claimed it suits Ghanaians right that Obinim and his wife have deceived them, claiming that they would have ignored the man of God if he had come out to preach the word of God.

The TikTok video of Diana Asamoah exposing Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim is below:

Diana Asamoah's remarks about Obinim spark reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Diana Asamoah exposed Bishop Obinim and his wife.

Kwamina wrote:

“That’s the fact. He said thank God I am trending.”

David Yeboah wrote:

“Well she could be right do you remember Afua Asantewaaa and the husband they just wanted to trend.”

Frank Doodo wrote:

“I won't be surprised because these two people are attention seekers.”

Tina wrote:

“These two people are like Lilwin. They always want to be in the news.”

Bishop Daniel Obinim tells his church and children to take charge of his funeral and burial when he passes away. Photo credit: Bishop Obinim Ministries

Source: Facebook

Bishop Obinim speaks about son's spiritual gifts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Bishop Daniel Obinim praised his son, Gifted, for possessing spiritual healing abilities like himself.

In a viral TikTok video, the controversial preacher recounted how his son reportedly prayed for a woman who visited the church with an ailment.

Source: YEN.com.gh