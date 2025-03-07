PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Cristiano Ronaldo silenced any whispers about his form with a jaw-dropping strike for Al-Nassr, putting an end to his brief goal drought in emphatic style.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who had struggled in his previous outing against Al Orubah, returned to the scoresheet in a manner befitting his legendary status.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 18th goal in the Saudi Pro League in emphatic fashion. Photo by Al Nassr FC.

Source: Getty Images

After being rested for Al-Nassr’s AFC Champions League clash with Esteghlal on Monday, March 3, Ronaldo reclaimed his place in the starting lineup, leading the charge in search of redemption.

However, standing in their way was a determined Al Shabab side, guided by former Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim.

Early setback and Al-Nassr’s response

Al Shabab proved to be a stubborn opponent, matching Al-Nassr stride for stride.

Their resilience paid off when Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, a former player of Al-Nassr, converted from the penalty spot, breaking the deadlock just four minutes before the interval.

With frustration creeping in, Al-Nassr needed a response—and they found it in dramatic fashion.

Deep into first-half stoppage time, Saudi starlet Ayman Yahya latched onto a chance and drilled home the equaliser, reigniting hope among the home supporters.

Ronaldo’s moment of magic

As the game approached the break, Ronaldo delivered a moment of sheer brilliance.

A deflected pass intended for Sadio Mané found its way into his path, and with characteristic instinct, the Portuguese forward unleashed a thunderous strike from an almost impossible angle.

Initially, the referee ruled the goal offside, momentarily halting the celebrations.

But after a thorough VAR review, the decision was overturned, confirming Ronaldo’s name on the scoresheet.

Al-Nassr had turned the game around within minutes, heading into halftime with momentum firmly on their side.

Fan reactions to Ronaldo's goal: Controversy and admiration

While Ronaldo and his teammates reveled in their comeback, social media buzzed with mixed reactions.

Some fans were convinced the goal should not have stood, while others marveled at the sheer quality of the finish.

@MrDwein injected humour into the debate:

"Bro, it’s offside lol 😂"

@Austinooffical echoed similar sentiments:

"Offside goal."

@baretarnatus expressed frustration:

"Of course, he scores from offside, and it counts 😭"

@AdedejiOlad took a lighthearted dig at the Saudi Pro League’s officiating:

"Saudi league ehnn 🤣🤣🤣🤣.. offside goal and was given as a goal .. 100 💯 clear no VAR needed."

However, others were in awe of Ronaldo’s brilliance.

@mmcarlosalberto was left stunned:

"Incredible goal 🥵. Mama mía."

@harry__steall hailed the finish:

"What a goal, just unreal 😍🐐"

@arjitmohan289 summed it up simply:

"The GOAT Ronaldo 🐐💯💯"

Regardless of the controversy, Ronaldo’s strike was yet another reminder of his enduring brilliance.

Ronaldo flaunts affluent lifestyle

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ronaldo continues to make waves both on and off the pitch, with his latest social media post generating buzz once again.

On Tuesday, March 4, the Portuguese star shared a striking image of himself cruising in an open-top car, radiating his trademark style and luxury.

However, what caught fans' attention was the sleek Whoop wristband on his wrist—a high-tech fitness tracker valued at approximately £300.

Source: YEN.com.gh