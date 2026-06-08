Serwaa Amihere drew heavy backlash after questioning the Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah's declaration on Sports Minister Kofi Adams

The politician visited Adom Kyei Duah's Believer's Worship Centre on Sunday, June 7, 2026, seeking spiritual support for the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The prophet prayed and prophesied positive things for Kofi Adams, adding that 'he's free', which triggered Serwaa Amihere to query him online

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Popular media personality Serwaa Amihere faced heavy backlash from Ghanaians after expressing doubt about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

Serwaa Amihere sparks a social media backlash after questioning Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah. Image credit: @serwaaamihere, StephenAdomKyeiDuah/Facebook

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, Ghana’s Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, attended the Believer’s Worship Centre, popularly known as Philadelphia, joining them for their White Sunday church service.

Kofi Adams' trip was reportedly to seek spiritual assistance for the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their appearance at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh from the service, the Minister was seen prostrating before the man of God, receiving prayers and deliverance.

“The Lord Bless you, this is the first time I am meeting a sports minister here in Ghana. I prophesy to you, go, and receive your testimony. Amen. Go for it, you are free! What has never happened and what has never been seen, in Ghana, and even Africa, that is the testimony you are going to receive. God bless you,” the man of God said.

The Sports Minister later quipped while addressing the congregation that Ghana’s final match against Croatia would be held in Philadelphia, the city by which the Believer’s Worship Centre is nicknamed after, seeing it as a sign of God’s providence.

The Twitter video of Kofi Adams at Adom Kyei Duah’s church is below.

Serwaa Amihere addresses Adom Kyei Duah

After Joy Sports shared the video of Kofi Adams at Adom Kyei Duah’s church, Serwaa Amihere took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the incident.

Concentrating on the preacher declaring Kofi Adams as ‘free’. Serwaa Amihere queried what he might have meant by that.

She reposted the video with the caption:

“Free from what?”

Serwaa Amihere’s question sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some Ghanaians slamming her for daring to question a prophet.

The Twitter post of Serwaa Amihere questioning Adom Kyei Duah is below.

Reactions to Serwaa Amihere’s Adom Kyei query

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to Serwaa Amihere’s query about the video of Adom Kyei Duah praying for Kofi Adams.

Delvin said:

"If they question you about how you became a lawyer, you vex. See how you dey question an elderly man."

Fergie wrote:

"Will you ask your pastor that? Masa."

PHARM. GAD🎖️⛑️📊 commented:

"Be very careful the way you question elderly people, especially men of God and government appointees in public."

Richmond said:

"That’s something he always says after praying for someone …. Meaning he’s free from any difficulties he’s facing personally 🙏."

Serwaa Amihere celebrates as she moves her first-ever motion at the Supreme Court of Ghana since starting her law career. Image credit: @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere appears before Supreme Court

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere celebrated after moving her first motion before the Supreme Court of Ghana.

In a social media post, she expressed gratitude to her superiors for giving her the privilege of such an achievement despite her inexperience as a lawyer.

Source: YEN.com.gh